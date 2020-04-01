Football La-Liga La-Liga La Liga could resume behind closed doors in July, says broadcaster La Liga has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to more than 8,400 deaths in Spain and more than 42,100 globally. Dejan Kalinic 01 April, 2020 10:52 IST Barcelona held a two-point lead over Real Madrid when the La Liga season was stopped. - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 01 April, 2020 10:52 IST Only Subscribed users can read this article Subscribe to Sportstar Digital and Support Quality Journalism Subscribe Now Already have an account ? Sign in What you get? Star Columnists Full access to what our Star columnists have to say. Access To Seasonal Posters Be eligible for special seasonal posters. Faster Pages Faster browsing. Magazine Archives Browse our archives - Get full access. La Liga could return behind closed doors in July, according to Mediapro chief executive Jaume Roures.The league has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to more than 8,400 deaths in Spain and more than 42,100 globally.Roures, the chief of one of La Liga's broadcast partners, hopes it is back underway in July."I hope football returns in July and I say July because, among other things, everyone's health must be guaranteed," he told Cadena COPE on Tuesday. Van Dijk: Messi my toughest opponent, Aguero hardest to mark "It will return without an audience, surely, but before that they have to do a pre-season. After so long at home, they can't go out and play as if nothing happened."Barcelona held a two-point lead over Real Madrid when the La Liga season was stopped.While Roures believes it could resume in July, he warned a positive test for COVID-19 from a player after that would see the campaign ended."If once La Liga resumes a player tests positive for coronavirus, they will have to throw in the towel and say goodbye to the season," he said. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos