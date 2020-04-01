La Liga could resume behind closed doors in July, says broadcaster

La Liga could return behind closed doors in July, according to Mediapro chief executive Jaume Roures.

The league has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to more than 8,400 deaths in Spain and more than 42,100 globally.

Roures, the chief of one of La Liga's broadcast partners, hopes it is back underway in July.

"I hope football returns in July and I say July because, among other things, everyone's health must be guaranteed," he told Cadena COPE on Tuesday.

"It will return without an audience, surely, but before that they have to do a pre-season. After so long at home, they can't go out and play as if nothing happened."

Barcelona held a two-point lead over Real Madrid when the La Liga season was stopped.

While Roures believes it could resume in July, he warned a positive test for COVID-19 from a player after that would see the campaign ended.

"If once La Liga resumes a player tests positive for coronavirus, they will have to throw in the towel and say goodbye to the season," he said.