Football Champions League Champions League UEFA issues raft of fines to European clubs Deposed European champion Liverpool and defending Premier League champion Manchester City are among a long list of teams to incur fines from UEFA. AFP PARIS 31 March, 2020 21:27 IST Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt has been sanctioned for an offence in the Europa League - GETTY IMAGES UEFA on Tuesday issued a multitude of fines to clubs in both the Champions League and Europa League, with deposed European champion Liverpool and Manchester City among a long list of teams punished.Liverpool was fined 3,250 euros ($3,565) for the setting off of fireworks during a 3-2 extra-time defeat in the second leg of its Champions League last-16 tie at home to Atletico Madrid.Atletico also received a fine of 24,000 euros for the "blocking of public passageways" during the first leg in the Spanish capital.City meanwhile incurred a 3,000-euro fine for a "kit infringement" following the first leg of its clash away to Real Madrid last month.Read: Bundesliga likely to resume in May Bayern Munich was hit with a combined fine of 40,000 euros for "transmitting a provocative message of offensive nature" and "crowd disturbances" during a 3-0 win over Chelsea in London.Tottenham Hotspur was fined 20,000 euros for a late kick-off in its game at home to RB Leipzig on February 19.German clubs Eintracht Frankfurt (57,000 euros) and Wolfsburg (49,250 euros) were both sanctioned for a range of offences in the Europa League.Manchester United (12,000 euros), Celtic (15,000 euros) and Rangers (20,500 euros) were also issued fines.Read: COVID-19 Impact: Swedish Govt to fly India U-17 women's coach home Porto incurred the steepest punishment with a collective fine of 63,000 euros for offences across both legs of its Europa League last-32 tie against Bayer Leverkusen.The Champions League and Europa League have both been frozen at the last-16 stage due to the coronavirus pandemic.UEFA will hold a videoconference on Wednesday with its 55 member federations as part of discussions on the potential rescheduling of matches postponed due to the deadly virus outbreak.