Football Champions League Champions League Dortmund's Emre Can banned for two Champions League games for push on Neymar Dortmund midfielder Emre Can was sent off during the round of 16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain for pushing Neymar to the ground. AFP 31 March, 2020 20:12 IST Emre Can was sent off in the final stages of the Champions League round of 16 second leg against PSG. - Bongarts AFP 31 March, 2020 20:12 IST Borussia Dortmund midfielder Emre Can received a two-match ban from UEFA on Tuesday following his sending-off in the second leg of it Champions League last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain.Can was shown a red card in the closing minutes of a 2-0 defeat at the Parc des Princes on March 11 after an altercation with Neymar in which he pushed the Brazilian to the ground.PSG won the tie 3-2 on aggregate after overturning a 2-1 first-leg loss. However, UEFA has since postponed both the Champions League and Europa League because of the coronavirus pandemic.