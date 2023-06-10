Carlos Carvalhal leaves Celta Vigo after Liga slump

Published : Jun 10, 2023 16:42 IST , Barcelona - 1 MIN READ

Celta Vigo parted ways with coach Carlos Carvalhal on Saturday after a collapse in the final few months of the season which almost ended in relegation from La Liga.

The Galicians beat Barcelona on the final day to survive but won just one of its prior 11 matches in the Spanish top flight.

“Celta and Carlos Carvalhal have ended their contractual relationship as coach of the Celta first team,” said Celta in a statement.

Celta appointed former Sheffield Wednesday coach Carvalhal in November before the World Cup break and he started well, helping to pull the team up towards mid-table.

However, after the March international break, Carvajal’s team lost focus and was dragged back into a relegation battle which went until the final day of the season, finishing 13th and surviving by three points.

“It’s been a true privilege for me and I have nothing but words of thanks for the club’s president Carlos Mourino, (sporting director) Luis Campos and all of the staff at Celta Vigo,” said the Portuguese coach, 57, in a statement on social media.

“As I say goodbye, I feel proud the club remains where it deserves to be, in the top flight in its centenary year.”

Carvalhal had a year remaining on his Celta contract and Spanish media reported the club had been looking to extend his deal before the team’s bad run of form.