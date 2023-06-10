Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Carlos Carvalhal leaves Celta Vigo after Liga slump

The Galicians beat Barcelona on the final day to survive but won just one of its prior 11 matches in the Spanish top flight.

Published : Jun 10, 2023 16:42 IST , Barcelona - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Carvalhal had a year remaining on his Celta Vigo contract.
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Carvalhal had a year remaining on his Celta Vigo contract. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Carlos Carvalhal had a year remaining on his Celta Vigo contract. | Photo Credit: AP

Celta Vigo parted ways with coach Carlos Carvalhal on Saturday after a collapse in the final few months of the season which almost ended in relegation from La Liga.

The Galicians beat Barcelona on the final day to survive but won just one of its prior 11 matches in the Spanish top flight.

“Celta and Carlos Carvalhal have ended their contractual relationship as coach of the Celta first team,” said Celta in a statement.

ALSO READ
US forward Macario joins Chelsea on three-year deal

Celta appointed former Sheffield Wednesday coach Carvalhal in November before the World Cup break and he started well, helping to pull the team up towards mid-table.

However, after the March international break, Carvajal’s team lost focus and was dragged back into a relegation battle which went until the final day of the season, finishing 13th and surviving by three points.

“It’s been a true privilege for me and I have nothing but words of thanks for the club’s president Carlos Mourino, (sporting director) Luis Campos and all of the staff at Celta Vigo,” said the Portuguese coach, 57, in a statement on social media.

“As I say goodbye, I feel proud the club remains where it deserves to be, in the top flight in its centenary year.”

Carvalhal had a year remaining on his Celta contract and Spanish media reported the club had been looking to extend his deal before the team’s bad run of form.

Related Topics

Carlos Carvalhal /

Celta Vigo /

La-Liga

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Life comes full circle for Lallianzuala Chhangte with his goal in Intercontinental Cup 2023
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 4: Australia 183/6 (65 overs); Jadeja gets Green but lead goes past 350
    Team Sportstar
  3. Carlos Carvalhal leaves Celta Vigo after Liga slump
    AFP
  4. Swiatek vs Muchova, French Open 2023 Women’s Final: Preview, Head-to-head record, streaming info
    Reuters
  5. Asia Cup Stage 3: Indian archers finish with six silver and 1 bronze medal
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Life comes full circle for Lallianzuala Chhangte with his goal in Intercontinental Cup 2023
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. Carlos Carvalhal leaves Celta Vigo after Liga slump
    AFP
  3. Former South Africa coach Clive Barker dies
    Reuters
  4. East Bengal signs India international Nandhakumar Sekar on a three-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chennaiyin FC part ways with head coach Thomas Brdaric
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Life comes full circle for Lallianzuala Chhangte with his goal in Intercontinental Cup 2023
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 4: Australia 183/6 (65 overs); Jadeja gets Green but lead goes past 350
    Team Sportstar
  3. Carlos Carvalhal leaves Celta Vigo after Liga slump
    AFP
  4. Swiatek vs Muchova, French Open 2023 Women’s Final: Preview, Head-to-head record, streaming info
    Reuters
  5. Asia Cup Stage 3: Indian archers finish with six silver and 1 bronze medal
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment