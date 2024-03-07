Central Coast Mariners vs Odisha FC LIVE score, CCM 0-0 OFC, AFC Cup 2023-24 Inter-zonal semifinal: First-half underway

12’ CCM 0-0 OFC

Farrel makes an overlapping on the left and sends in a floating cross, which falls to Reec t the far-post. Reec goes for a shot on the volley and the ball rattles the underside of the crossbar and comes back into play.

For a moment, the ball seemed to have gone over the line, that is what the Mariners players were claiming at least. There a couple more chances on the rebound, but the Juggernauts hold on and finally get a reprieve as the referee blows his whistle for a handball.