Central Coast Mariners vs Odisha FC LIVE score, CCM 0-0 OFC, AFC Cup 2023-24 Inter-zonal semifinal: First-half underway

CCM vs OFC: Follow live updates from the first leg of the AFC Cup 2023-24 Inter-zonal semifinal clash between Central Coast Mariners and Odisha FC from the Central Coast Stadium in New South Wales, Australia.

Updated : Mar 07, 2024 14:05 IST

Team Sportstar
Odisha FC is in top form and leads the Indian Super League (ISL) table with 35 points from 18 matches.
Odisha FC is in top form and leads the Indian Super League (ISL) table with 35 points from 18 matches. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL
Odisha FC is in top form and leads the Indian Super League (ISL) table with 35 points from 18 matches. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the first leg of the AFC Cup 2023-24 Inter-zonal semifinal clash between Central Coast Mariners and Odisha FC from the Central Coast Stadium in New South Wales, Australia.

  • March 07, 2024 14:05
    32’ CCM 0-0 OFC

    Mauricio was eager to make a run on the right but Halls put in a solid challenge to sto Mauricio in their tracks. 

  • March 07, 2024 13:57
    25’ CCM 0-0 OFC

    With the 25-minute having past, Odisha is yet to register its first shot on target. Right now, there is nothing appealing about Odisha’s style of football. 

  • March 07, 2024 13:54
    20’ CCM 0-0 OFC

    Roux tries to find the net by heading the ball at goal from a corner. Roux did well to get in a good position but his header is wide. 

  • March 07, 2024 13:48
    16’ CCM 0-0 OFC

    Balard swings a cross inside the box, which Ranawade intercepts. Ranawade had lot of time to find an outlet but the ball gets stuck under his foot, allowing the Mariners to close in the Odisha defender. In the end, Ranawade keep his nerve to send the ball out for a throw-in under pressure for Farrell. 

  • March 07, 2024 13:45
    12’ CCM 0-0 OFC

    Farrel makes an overlapping on the left and sends in a floating cross, which falls to Reec t the far-post. Reec goes for a shot on the volley and the ball rattles the underside of the crossbar and comes back into play. 


    For a moment, the ball seemed to have gone over the line, that is what the Mariners players were claiming at least. There a couple more chances on the rebound, but the Juggernauts hold on and finally get a reprieve as the referee blows his whistle for a handball. 

  • March 07, 2024 13:41
    9’ CCM 0-0 OFC

    From what looked it like it could be Odisha’s first attacking move of the match, Amey dampens it with a lazy cross from the right flank, which hits the first defender inside the box, giving possession back to the Mariners. 

  • March 07, 2024 13:39
    8’ CCM 0-0 OFC

    By the looks of it, Odisha FC is not going for the press. The Mariners keep possession inside their own-half without much pressure and look to create another opening for the first goal. 

  • March 07, 2024 13:37
    6’ CCM 0-0 OFC

    This time it is Doka who looks to trouble Amrinder, but it is a weak effort from the Mariners winger. Amrinder will collect those all day. 

  • March 07, 2024 13:35
    4’ CCM 0-0 OFC

    It has been all about the Mariners in the opening stages of the match. The Odisha defence has been kept busy till now and Lobera’s men are yet to have a significant passage of possession. 

  • March 07, 2024 13:35
    2’ CCM 0-0 OFC

    Reec sets up Torres for a shot and the latter obliges as he pulls the trigger from the left side of the box, hoping to find the far-corner. But the effort is not on target and the Juggernauts will get a goalkick. A positive start for the home team. 

  • March 07, 2024 13:33
    1’ CCM 0-0 OFC

    A mistake at the back as Delgado fails to control the ball. Reec capitalists on the mistake and collects the loose ball, making his way towards the Odisha goal. One-on-one with Amrinder, he tries to roll it past the Odisha keeper, but the latter makes a good save to prevent a horror start for the Juggernauts. 

  • March 07, 2024 13:31
    Kick-off!

    The first leg of the AFC Cup 2023-24 Inter-zonal semifinal clash between Central Coast Mariners and Odisha FC is underway at the Central Coast Stadium in New South Wales, Australia.

  • March 07, 2024 12:43
    Here is a look at the formations!

    Odisha XI (4-2-3-1): Amrinder (GK); Ranawade, Fall, Delgado, Jerry L; Puitea, Jahouh; Krishna, Goddard, Isak; Mauricio


    Central Coast Mariners XI (4-4-1-1): Vukovic(GK); Roux, Kaltak, Hall, Farrell; Doka, Ballard, Tapp, Torres; Nisbet; Reec

  • March 07, 2024 12:33
    Odisha FC starting line-up!

  • March 07, 2024 12:30
    Central Coast Mariners starting line-up!
  • March 07, 2024 12:15
    Form Guide

    Central Coast Mariners: WWWWW


    Odisha FC: LWDDW

  • March 07, 2024 11:58
    PREVIEW

    Odisha FC will clash against Australia’s Central Coast Mariners in the first leg of the AFC Cup 2023-24 inter-zone playoff semifinals at the Central Coast Stadium in New South Wales, Australia on Thursday. 


    Odisha FC is in top form and leads the Indian Super League (ISL) table with 35 points from 18 matches. The Juggernauts qualified for the inter-zone semifinals after bagging top spot in Group D. 


    In the group stage, Odisha FC started its campaign with consecutive losses Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings. However, Sergio Lobera’s side recovered well to win the AFC South Zone group.


    Central Coast Mariners, reigning A-League champion qualified for the AFC Cup inter-zone semifinals after a 3-2 victory against Macarthur FC, thereby winning the ASEAN Zone. 


    The team that wins this two-legged encounter will face either Kyrgyz club FC Abdysh-Ata Kant or Chinese Taipei’s Taichung Futuro in the zonal final. 


    Subsequently, the winner of the zonal final will compete against the winner of the Western Zone final between Lebanon’s Al-Ahed and Oman’s Al-Nahda Club in the AFC Cup 2023-24 final.


    When and where will the Central Coast Mariners vs Odisha FC AFC Inter-Zonal semifinal (leg 1) kick-off?


    The Central Coast Mariners vs Odisha FC AFC Inter-Zonal semifinal (leg 1) will kick-off at 1.30 PM IST on Thursday, March 7 at the Central Coast Stadium.


    Where can you watch the first leg of the Central Coast Mariners vs Odisha FC AFC Inter-Zonal semifinal in India?


    The match will be telecast live on the Sports 18 Network TV channels. 

    Viewers can also live stream the match on the Fancode app and website

