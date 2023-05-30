Football

Maguire has decision to make about Man United future, says Ten Hag

The England international has fallen down the pecking order behind Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof, with even left back Luke Shaw having played in central defence.

Reuters
Chennai 30 May, 2023 10:08 IST
Chennai 30 May, 2023 10:08 IST
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag gives instructions to Harry Maguire before he comes on as a substitute against Aston Villa during a Premier League match on April 30, 2023.

FILE PHOTO: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag gives instructions to Harry Maguire before he comes on as a substitute against Aston Villa during a Premier League match on April 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The England international has fallen down the pecking order behind Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof, with even left back Luke Shaw having played in central defence.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he is happy to have Harry Maguire in the squad but the centre-back will have to make a decision about his future after losing his spot in the side.

The England international has fallen down the pecking order behind Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof, with even left back Luke Shaw having played in central defence, leaving Maguire with eight starts in the league this season.

Also Read
Mourinho targets 6th European title as Sevilla seek to stay perfect

Maguire became the world’s most expensive defender when United signed him from Leicester City for 80 million pounds ($100.97 million) in 2019. His contract is due to end in 2025.

Asked about Maguire’s future, Ten Hag told the Times newspaper: “Let’s say I’m happy he’s here and when we needed him he did his job. But it’s also a decision he has to make.”

The Dutchman said Maguire was putting in 100% effort in training and had played an important role as club captain but acknowledged the player would not settle for a place on the bench going forward.

“No one would be happy with this situation. He is not as well,” he added.

Ten Hag added that goalkeeper David de Gea will remain at the club next season but said the Spaniard, who kept the most clean sheets in the Premier League this season, would face competition for the gloves.

“... I will not say he’ll always be my number one because in a club like Man United there must be competition in all positions,” he said.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

How long does Vinicius have to bear the brunt of racism until La Liga and Spain course correct?

Napoli’s Serie A triumph a node to Italy’s football renaissance

Sergio Busquets, a career Barcelona man, bids adieu to La Liga giant

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us