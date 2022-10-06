Football

Champions League: Dortmund runs riot in first half for 4-1 victory against Sevilla; Juventus gets first win

Dortmund scored three goals in the first-half to cement its place in the top two of Group G. In Group H, Juventus got its first three points with a 3-1 win over Maccabi Haifa.

06 October, 2022
Borussia Dortmund players celebrate after a 4-1 win over Sevilla in the Champions League.

Borussia Dortmund players celebrate after a 4-1 win over Sevilla in the Champions League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Borussia Dortmund struck three times in the first half to beat hosts Sevilla 4-1 in its Champions League Group G match on Wednesday and stay firmly on course for a top-two finish.

Raphael Guerreiro put the German team in front with a missile from 16 metres before 19-year-old Jude Bellingham angled a shot into the far corner after a superb run into the box, to become the youngest captain to score in a Champions League match.

The England international is also the first teenage midfielder to score in three consecutive Champions League games.

Karim Adeyemi made it 3-0 on the rebound two minutes from halftime and Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri cut the deficit six minutes after the restart before Julian Brandt’s glancing header in the 75th made sure of the three points.

Dortmund, which hosts Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday, is in second place in the group on six points, three behind leader Manchester City.

Copenhagen and Sevilla, where coach Julen Lopetegui’s future is in doubt, are on one point. 

Superb Di Maria helps Juve to a 3-1 win over Maccabi Haifa

Juventus got its first points in the Champions League this season after Angel Di Maria got a hat-trick of assists in a 3-1 home win against Maccabi Haifa in Group H.

Juventus took the lead after 35 minutes when Di Maria played a perfectly timed pass to Adrien Rabiot, who finished high into the net, with the goal seeming to come as a relief to coach Massimiliano Allegri along with the fans in the stadium.

Di Maria starred with three assists in Juventus’ 3-1 win over Maccabi Haifa

Di Maria starred with three assists in Juventus’ 3-1 win over Maccabi Haifa | Photo Credit: AFP

Di Maria then fed an unmarked Dusan Vlahovic from midfield in the 50th minute, and the Serbian doubled the lead when he calmly beat keeper Joshua Cohen.

Haifa reduced the deficit in the 75th minute when substitute Din David managed to round keeper Wojciech Szczesny and put the ball in the open net after a through-ball from Tjaronn Chery.

Juventus put the game to bed, however, when Di Maria’s corner was met by Rabiot, whose header in the 83rd minute went into the corner of the net.

