Football Football Champions League draw: When, where to watch and all you need to know Here's all you need to know about the Champions League round-of-16 draw that will be held in Switzerland on December 16. Team Sportstar Chennai 16 December, 2019 12:43 IST The Champions League draw will take place at UEFA's headquarters in Switzerland - Getty Images Team Sportstar Chennai 16 December, 2019 12:43 IST When is it?The Champions League last-16 draw will take place on Monday, December 16 at UEFA's HQ in Nyon, Switzerland.What time is it?The draw will begin at 4:30 pm IST followed by Europa League draw at 5 pm IST.Where to watch?The Champions League last-16 draw, as well as the Europa League draw, can be watched on Sony Ten network's channels or streamed on the Sony LIV app. It can also be streamed on the UEFA website.Which teams have made it to the Champions League last-16?Sixteen teams have made it to the draw, with group toppers being seeded and the runners-up unseeded. Seeded teamsBarcelona (ESP, Group F)Bayern Munich (GER, Group B)Juventus (ITA, Group D)Liverpool (ENG, Group E)Manchester City (ENG, Group C)PSG (FRA, Group A)RB Leipzig (GER, Group G)Valencia (ESP, Group H)Unseeded teamsNapoli (ITA, Group E)Real Madrid (ESP, Group A)Tottenham (ENG, Group B)Dortmund (GER, Group F)Lyon (FRA, Group G)Chelsea (ENG, Group H) Atalanta (ITA, Group C)Atletico Madrid (ESP, Group D) How does the draw work? The eight seeded and eight unseeded teams are placed in two separate bowls, with one picked from each to determine each of the eight last-16 ties. The eight seeded teams can face any of the other eight unseeded teams (and vice-versa) — as long the two teams haven't qualified from the same group or aren't from the same country.Who can each team face in last-16?Manchester City's potential opponents: Napoli, Real Madrid, Dortmund, Lyon, Atletico MadridTottenham's potential opponents: Barcelona, Juventus, PSG, RB Leipzig, ValenciaLiverpool's potential opponents: Real Madrid, Dortmund, Lyon, Atalanta, Atletico MadridChelsea's potential opponents: Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, PSG, RB LeipzigBarcelona potential opponents: Napoli, Tottenham, Lyon, Chelsea, AtalantaBayern Munich potential opponents: Napoli, Real Madrid, Lyon, Chelsea, Atalanta, Atletico MadridJuventus potential opponents: Tottenham, Real Madrid, Lyon, Chelsea, Dortmund, Atletico MadridRB Leipzig potential opponents: Tottenham, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Atalanta, Atletico MadridPSG potential opponents: Tottenham, Chelsea, Napoli, Dortmund, Atalanta, Atletico MadridValencia potential opponents: Tottenham, Napoli, Dortmund, Lyon, AtalantaReal Madrid potential opponents: Bayern Munich, Man City, Juventus, RB Leipzig, Liverpool, ValenciaDortmund potential opponents: Man City, Juventus, Barcelona, Liverpool, Valencia, PSGLyon potential opponents: Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Liverpool, Man City, ValenciaNapoli potential opponents: Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Man City, Valencia, PSG, RB LeipzigAtletico Madrid potential opponents: Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Man City, PSG, RB LeipzigAtalanta potential opponents: Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, PSG, RB Leipzig, ValenciaWhen will Champions League last-16 games start?First legs are on 18/19 and 25/26 of February. The second leg of the games will take place on 10/11 and 17/18 of March.