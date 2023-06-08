Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Guardiola in top three coaches of all time: Puyol

Puyol played alongside Guardiola for Barcelona and was captain of the Barca team managed by him a few years later, winning the Champions League in 2008-09 and 2010-11.

Published : Jun 08, 2023 22:55 IST , ISTANBUL - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during training.
FILE PHOTO: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during training. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during training. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola is one of the top two or three coaches of all time, former Barcelona team-mate Carles Puyol said ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final in which Guardiola will bid to win the trophy for a third time.

Puyol played alongside Guardiola for Barcelona and was captain of the Barca team managed by him a few years later, winning the Champions League in 2008-09 and 2010-11.

“I (played) with Pep for two years and to be honest you could already see these leadership qualities in him in all sorts of ways,” Puyol told Laureus Spirit of Sport.

“The way he spoke, his commitment to the club, and you could already see him as a coach.

“For me, if not the best, he’s certainly among the top two or three coaches of all time.”

ALSO READ
Man City, Inter Milan meet in Champions League final of contrasting club history

Puyol, who spent 15 years at Barcelona and won six La Liga titles as well as three Champions Leagues, said Guardiola was already the master tactician even when still a player under Dutch coach Louis van Gaal.

“Even having a coach like Van Gaal, who I love very much, sometimes Pep would even move us around, as a defender. He’d switch us into a back three, a back four at times,” Puyol said.

“I clearly remember one game against Atletico Madrid and I was stunned at how he could be playing and still visualise the best way to defend.”

Guardiola has turned Manchester City into the dominant force in English football since arriving there in 2016.

He has won five of the last six Premier League titles and on Saturday City claimed the domestic double by beating Manchester United in the FA Cup final -- his 11th trophy for the club.

ALSO READ
Manchester City: Road to the Champions League final

On Saturday, City faces Inter Milan in Istanbul with the chance to emulate Manchester United’s 1999 treble.

Puyol says that while City, like Guardiola’s Barcelona sides, is blessed with attacking options, it also has the same defensive discipline.

“Having such an attacking side, you had to be very aware as a defender, he was always very hot on that,” Puyol said.

“Many people really focus on how Pep’s teams play, but I think the difference really lies in how they defend, their reaction when they lose the ball.”

Puyol, whose career spanned almost 600 official games, was regarded as one of the best defenders of his generation but he admits he feels some sympathy for the Inter defenders charged with stopping 52-goal Erling Haaland on Saturday.

“I think he’s a really complete player who will define an era. He’s a real predator in the box, I love him, he’s so big, it’s really tough to mark him and you’d have to analyse it well and work as a team,” Puyol said.

Related Topics

Pep Guardiola /

Carles Puyol /

Champions League /

Manchester City /

Barcelona

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Leclerc helmet sells for record sum in Emilia-Romagna auction
    Reuters
  2. WTC Final HIGHLIGHTS, IND vs AUS Day 2 Stumps: India 151/5 (38 overs); Rahane wages lone battle as India in deep trouble
    Team Sportstar
  3. Guardiola in top three coaches of all time: Puyol
    Reuters
  4. IND vs AUS, WTC Final: Australia on top after India’s top-order collapse on Day 2
    Ashwin Achal
  5. FIH Pro League 2022-23: India climbs to top spot after 3-0 win against Argentina
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Guardiola in top three coaches of all time: Puyol
    Reuters
  2. Fiorentina demands UEFA act after Biraghi injury against West Ham
    AFP
  3. Man City, Inter Milan meet in Champions League final of contrasting club history
    PTI
  4. Sunil Chhetri has eyes set on Intercontinental Cup 2023 ahead of opener against Mongolia
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Intercontinental Cup: India starts campaign against Mongolia with Asian Cup preparations in mind
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Leclerc helmet sells for record sum in Emilia-Romagna auction
    Reuters
  2. WTC Final HIGHLIGHTS, IND vs AUS Day 2 Stumps: India 151/5 (38 overs); Rahane wages lone battle as India in deep trouble
    Team Sportstar
  3. Guardiola in top three coaches of all time: Puyol
    Reuters
  4. IND vs AUS, WTC Final: Australia on top after India’s top-order collapse on Day 2
    Ashwin Achal
  5. FIH Pro League 2022-23: India climbs to top spot after 3-0 win against Argentina
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment