Champions League LIVE: Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig, quarterfinal 2

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE BLOG of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal game between Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig happening at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

The team line-ups are out!

ATLETICO MADRID XI: Oblak (G), Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Renan Lodi, Koke (C), Herrera, Saul, Carrasco, Costa, Llorente.

COACH: Diego Simeone.

RB LEIPZIG XI: Gulasci (G)

COACH: Julian Nagelsmann.

MATCH PREVIEW:

Atletico Madrid had dumped out defending champion Liverpool in the previous round of the UEFA Champions League in March and it should secure a semifinal spot with victory over RB Leipzig at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon on Thursday.

RB Leipzig has enjoyed a decent 2019-20 campaign thus far, qualifying for the Champions League yet again with a third place finish in the Bundesliga.

As far as their performance in Europe goes, it has been very consistent, losing just 1 of its 8 games so far while not letting in any goal in the knockout stages till date, having beaten Tottenham 4-0 on aggregate in the Round of 16.

READ | Bayern's Rummenigge warns of consequences in alleged racism affair

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid is unbeaten in all competitions since February 1 and is clear favourite to advance against a team making its debut in the knockout stages of Europe's premier club competition.

Diego Simeone is now a manager of considerable top level experience, having won nearly everything in his eight seasons with Atleti. However, the Champions League is the one prize that has eluded him after suffering two defeats in the final to Real Madrid in 2014 and 2016.

Famed for its miserly defence, Atlético should have little trouble stifling an RB Leipzig side which has lost Timo Werner to Chelsea and Marcel Sabitzer to injury. Emil Forsberg is expected to start from the bench as well.

On the other hand, Atletico's Angel Correa and Sime Vrsaljko have not travelled to Lisbon whilst midfielder Thomas Partey suffered a muscle injury in the final La Liga game of the season and is doubtful.