Bayern Munich vs Chelsea, Champions League LIVE: Where to watch, predicted line-ups

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Champions League LIVE coverage of the round of 16 second leg between Bayern Munich and Chelsea at the Allianz Arena.

To read on Ben Stokes: The Don of a new era, interviews with Shakib and others in our latest magazine issue, click here.

Head-to-head: Both the teams have faced each other in five times so far with Bayern winning two of them and two others ending in a draw. Chelsea's win came in the dramatic 2012 final at Bayern's home ground of Allianz Arena where Didier Drogba sealed the Blues' first European title by scoring the final penalty in the shootout.

Following the final loss in 2012, Bayern came back strongly the next season to win the treble - Bundesliga, DFB Cup and the Champions League in 2013. It faced that season's Europa League winner Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup. The match ended 2-2 after Javi Martinez equalised in the final seconds of the added time. Bayern went on to lift the Super Cup by winning the shootout 5-4.

Team News: Frank Lampard will have a heavily depleted squad in his hand following the FA Cup final defeat against Arsenal. Forwards Pedro, Christian Pulisic and captain Cesar Azpilicueta are out due to injuries while N'golo Kante, Willian, Ruben Loftus-Cheek are doubtful to start. To further compound issues, the Blues will be without star midfielder Jorginho and key defender Marcos Alonso due to suspensions. Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick will be without the services of left-back Benjamin Pavard due to an ankle injury while French winger Kingsley Coman is doubtful for the tie after limping off a training session yesterday.

Form Guide: Bayern Munich: WWWWW Chelsea: WLWLW

Champions League live streaming of Bayern vs Chelsea will begin at 12.30 am (IST) ,Sunday on Sony LIV app and Sony Ten Sports network .