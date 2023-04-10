UEFA Champions League

Benfica vs Inter, Live streaming info, Champions League: When, where to watch UCL; Preview; Predicted XI

All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash between Benfica and Inter from the Estadio da Luz.  

Team Sportstar
10 April, 2023 23:08 IST
Benfica’s Portuguese forward Goncalo Ramos (R) and teammates attend a training session at Benfica Campus training camp in Seixal, outskirts of Lisbon, on April 10, 2023, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final football match between SL Benfica and Inter Milan.

Benfica’s Portuguese forward Goncalo Ramos (R) and teammates attend a training session at Benfica Campus training camp in Seixal, outskirts of Lisbon, on April 10, 2023, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final football match between SL Benfica and Inter Milan. | Photo Credit: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP

PREVIEW (via AP)

Inter Milan and Benfica will meet in the quarterfinals of the Champions League having to rebound from recent setbacks.

Inter hasn’t won in more than a month, while Benfica is coming off a tough loss to its biggest rival.

The first leg will be on Tuesday in Lisbon at the Stadium of Light, where on Friday, Benfica lost 2-1 to rival Porto in the Portuguese league to dent its almost perfect season.

On the same day, Inter was held by Salernitana to a 1-1 draw in the Italian league to extend its winless run to six matches in a difficult stretch in all competitions.

Real full article HERE

Predicted XI
Benfica: Vlachodimos(GK); Gilberto, Silva, Verissimo, Grimaldo; Luis, Chiquinho; Mario, Silva, Aursnes; Ramos
Inter: Onana(GK); D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko

When and where will the Benfica vs Inter Champions League quarterfinal clash kick-off?

The Benfica vs Inter Champions League quarterfinal match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, Wednesday, April 12 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Benfica vs Inter Champions League quarterfinal match?

The Benfica vs Inter Champions League quarterfinal match will be live telecasted in the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the Benfica vs Inter Champions League quarterfinal match?

The Benfica vs Inter Champions League quarterfinal match will be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website.

