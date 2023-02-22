UEFA Champions League

Champions League: Benzema dedicates Real Madrid win to late great Amancio

The France forward dedicated the win to late Madrid great Amancio Amaro, who died at 83 earlier in the day.

AFP
LIVERPOOL 22 February, 2023 09:34 IST
Karim Benzema of Real Madrid in action during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg one match against Liverpool at Anfield.

Karim Benzema of Real Madrid in action during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg one match against Liverpool at Anfield. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Karim Benzema said Real Madrid needed time to get going but showed its true colours eventually as it thrashed Liverpool 5-2 at Anfield in the Champions League last 16 first leg on Tuesday.

Vinicius is the most decisive player in the world - Ancelotti

“It’s a very important night for us, I want to dedicate this win to our honorary president, Amancio,” Madrid captain Benzema told Movistar.

“This victory is for him, with personality, goals. We want this Champions League. It was a beautiful game for everyone because we started a bit badly, we know Liverpool with their fans put on a lot of pressure, but after 15, 20 minutes, then we saw Real Madrid.”

Liverpool went two goals ahead at the start but Madrid came back with a vengeance to run out comfortable winner.

Vinicius Junior, who netted the winner against Jurgen Klopp’s side in the 2022 final, hit a brace, as did Benzema, while Eder Militao scored a header.

“We know football is always difficult, they started well,” added Benzema.

“Two errors after 14 minutes, we need to do more - what we did until the end. A goal can change everything and it happened today.”

