Chelsea has dropped Pierre Emerick Aubameyang from its UEFA Champions League squad and has added the names of record-singing Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk and loanee Joao Felix.

Chelsea, which topped Group E, will face Borussia Dortmund in the Round of 16 clash on February 16.

The British record capture of Enzo, Chelsea’s eighth signing of the window, took the Blues’ spending close to 300 million pounds (367.32 million USD) in January alone, and over 500 million pounds for the season.