UEFA Champions League: Prolific David strikes again to take Lille top

Jonathan David netted the only goal as Lille brushed aside its dismal domestic form to beat RB Salzburg 1-0 at home on Tuesday and take control of its Champions League group.

The French champion is without a win in five Ligue 1 games but took the lead in the 31st minute when prolific Canadian striker David finished from close range after a mazy dribble from strike partner Burak Yilmaz.

David is the top scorer in Ligue 1 with 10 goals and struck for the second Champions League game in a row after bagging a penalty in a 2-1 win at Sevilla earlier this month.

READ: UEFA Champions League: Barcelona plays goalless draw against Benfica at Camp Nou

Joan Jordan scored an early goal as Sevilla beat Wolfsburg 2-0 at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, a result that means all four sides in Group G remain in contention for the knockout round.

Substitute Rafa Mir added a second goal deep into injury-time as Sevilla secured a first victory in the group phase this season and it was just about deserved in a match of few clear-cut chances, with Wolfsburg in particular offering little in attack.

Lille leads the table with one round to play having amassed eight points from its five games, ahead of RB Salzburg (seven points), Sevilla (six) and Wolfsburg (five). Sevilla travels to Salzburg for its final game on December 8, while Wolfsburg hosts Lille at the same time.