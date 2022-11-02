LIVE Juventus vs PSG, Champions League: Predicted lineups, when, where to watch, team news, UCL updates

Predicted Lineups Juventus: Szczesny – Bonucci, Gatti, Sandro – Cuadrado, Rabiot, Locatelli, Miretti, Kostic – Chiesa, Milik PSG: Donnarumma – Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos, Mendes – Soler, Verratti, Ruiz – Sarabia, Mbappe, Messi

MATCH PREVIEW

Juventus faced Benfica needing all three points to maintain its Champions League knockout hopes. And it did pack its bags when the Portuguese powerhouses beat the Old Lady 4-3 at the Estadio da Luz.

Weston McKennie and Arkadiusz Milik scored two quick goals just before the 80-minute mark to set up a thrilling finish.

But the Juve lacked the stamina to score the two additional goals and their journey in the top division of Europe came to an end.

With Nicolo Fagioli scoring the game-winning goal in a 1-0 victory at Leece at the weekend, a three-game winning streak and three clean sheets in Serie A lifted Juve’s hopes.

Massimiliano Allegri’s team welcomes PSG to its base after winning each of its last three home games and scoring at least twice in five of its last six games on home soil.

However, they also run the risk of becoming just the second Italian team to lose five group games in a single Champions League campaign, joining 2004-05 Roma.

PSG comes into the match after a 4-3 win over Troyes, before which it secured its spot in the knockouts with a 7-2 victory over Maccabi Haifa.

Despite the rumours of rifts inside the team, Christophe Galtier’s attacking triumvirate, of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar, has been on song on-field and will be expected to do so against Allegri’s side.

Federico Chiesa returned to the Juventus squad for the first time since January on Wednesday after being selected for his team’s Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Italy forward Chiesa has been out of action since suffering a serious left knee injury at the start of the year but is one of just three forwards in a line-up heavily affected by injuries.

(with inputs from AFP)