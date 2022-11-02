UEFA Champions League

LIVE Juventus vs PSG, Champions League: Predicted lineups, when, where to watch, team news, UCL updates

Juventus welcomes PSG to its base after winning each of its last three home games and scoring at least twice in five of its last six games on home soil.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 03 November, 2022 00:19 IST
Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian forward Neymar (C) speaks with Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi(3rd R) as they take part in a team training session at the club’s “Camp des Loges” training ground in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, west of Paris on November 1, 2022, on the eve of the UEFA Champions League group H football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

Predicted Lineups
Juventus: Szczesny – Bonucci, Gatti, Sandro – Cuadrado, Rabiot, Locatelli, Miretti, Kostic – Chiesa, Milik
PSG: Donnarumma – Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos, Mendes – Soler, Verratti, Ruiz – Sarabia, Mbappe, Messi

MATCH PREVIEW

Juventus faced Benfica needing all three points to maintain its Champions League knockout hopes. And it did pack its bags when the Portuguese powerhouses beat the Old Lady 4-3 at the Estadio da Luz.

Weston McKennie and Arkadiusz Milik scored two quick goals just before the 80-minute mark to set up a thrilling finish.

But the Juve lacked the stamina to score the two additional goals and their journey in the top division of Europe came to an end.

With Nicolo Fagioli scoring the game-winning goal in a 1-0 victory at Leece at the weekend, a three-game winning streak and three clean sheets in Serie A lifted Juve’s hopes.

Massimiliano Allegri’s team welcomes PSG to its base after winning each of its last three home games and scoring at least twice in five of its last six games on home soil.

However, they also run the risk of becoming just the second Italian team to lose five group games in a single Champions League campaign, joining 2004-05 Roma.

PSG comes into the match after a 4-3 win over Troyes, before which it secured its spot in the knockouts with a 7-2 victory over Maccabi Haifa.

Despite the rumours of rifts inside the team, Christophe Galtier’s attacking triumvirate, of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar, has been on song on-field and will be expected to do so against Allegri’s side.

Federico Chiesa returned to the Juventus squad for the first time since January on Wednesday after being selected for his team’s Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Italy forward Chiesa has been out of action since suffering a serious left knee injury at the start of the year but is one of just three forwards in a line-up heavily affected by injuries.

(with inputs from AFP)

When and where will Juventus vs PSG be played?
The UEFA Champions League match between Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain will be played at the Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy. The match is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 am IST, on November 3.
When and where to watch Juventus vs PSG?
All matches of the UEFA Champions League can be watched live on the Sony Ten Network, on Sony TEN SD and HD.
Where can I live stream Juventus vs PSG?
The UCL match between Juventus vs PSG will be live streamed on Sony LIV and Jio TV.

