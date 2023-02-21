Liverpool vs Real Madrid: What happened when the two sides last met in the Champions League?

Liverpool and Real Madrid will meet for the first time since the final of the Champions League last year. Carlo Ancelotti and Jurgen Klopp have plenty of scores to settle after what happened the last time they met.

What happened when Liverpool and Real Madrid played each other?

Real Madrid secured a record-extending 14th European Cup when it beat Liverpool 1-0 in a Champions League final delayed for more than half an hour after police tried to stop people trying to force their way into the Stade de France on Saturday.

Vinicius Junior scored just before the hour with Real’s first attempt on goal and their goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made several fine saves to deny Liverpool, who end the season with two domestic cups having also failed to win the Premier League.

In a battle of European heavyweights, Jurgen Klopp’s side had more opportunities but lacked sharpness when it mattered as Carlo Ancelotti became the first coach to enjoy double Champions League success with two clubs having triumphed with AC Milan.