UEFA Champions League

Champions League: Relentless Haaland scores brace as Man City crushes Copenhagen

The most comfortable of victories ensured City has taken a maximum nine points in the group and need two more to be sure of a spot in knockout stages.

MANCHESTER, England 06 October, 2022 02:34 IST
Erling Haaland celebrates after the match.

Erling Haaland celebrates after the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Erling Haaland took his goal tally to an incredible 19 in all competitions this season with another double in Manchester City’s 5-0 demolition of FC Copenhagen in Champions League Group G on Wednesday.

Haaland wasted no time in getting City going with yet another strike in his remarkable campaign, sweeping home an early opener, before putting the game beyond the Danish side inside 32 minutes.

City kept coming and added a third six minutes before the break as David Khocholava put through his own net, with Haaland lurking just behind in the hunt for his second treble in four days.

There was to be no hat-trick for Haaland as he was withdrawn at halftime, but the goals kept coming as Riyad Mahrez slotted home a penalty before Julian Alvarez finished things off with a late fifth.

The most comfortable of victories ensured City has taken a maximum nine points in the group and need two more to be sure of a spot in knockout stages. Copenhagen is bottom on one point form three games. 

