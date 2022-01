Walker and Barella to miss both legs of Champions League last-16 ties

Manchester City's Kyle Walker and Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella will both miss last-16 ties in the Champions League after their bans for receiving red cards in the final round of group matches was confirmed by UEFA on Friday.

Walker has been banned from City's next three Champions League matches following his sending-off against RB Leipzig last month.

The England right-back was shown a straight red card for a petulant foul -- also referred to as "assault" on a UEFA charge sheet -- in the closing stages of City's final group match against the German side.

He will not play against Sporting Lisbon in the next round or the first leg of any potential quarterfinal should City progress past the Portuguese side.

European football governing body's control, ethics and disciplinary body announced that Italy midfielder Barella has been handed a two-game suspension for "assault" following his red card at Real Madrid in December.

Barella was shoved into the advertising boards by Real defender Eder Militao and reacted angrily, attempting to punch the Brazilian's leg while he was on the floor, earning him a straight red card.

Inter said it would not appeal the decision even though one of its key midfielders has been suspended for two games instead of the standard one-match ban. The ban rules out Barella from both legs of its clash against Liverpool.