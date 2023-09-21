Ancelotti hails Bellingham’s quality - and luck

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was full of praise for Jude Bellingham after the 20-year-old scored deep into added time to give them a 1-0 win over Union Berlin in their Champions League opener on Wednesday.

The England midfielder, who moved to Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in June, netted his sixth goal in six games this season.

“He has quality and it looks like he’s lucky,” the Italian told reporters at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“He’s smarter than others when attacking from the second line. He has this quality and he’s making the most of it.”

Ancelotti also said Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr will return for their LaLiga fixture against Las Palmas next week after suffering a thigh muscle injury last month.

“He’s one of the best forwards in the world. He makes the difference. Vinicius will be back next Wednesday. We’ll see if he makes it for Sunday (against Atletico Madrid),” Ancelotti said.