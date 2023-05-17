UEFA Champions League

Champions League: Quality alone not enough to beat City, says Madrid coach Ancelotti

Reuters
MANCHESTER 17 May, 2023 07:50 IST
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti during the press conference before the semifinal second leg clash against Manchester City.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti during the press conference before the semifinal second leg clash against Manchester City. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Real Madrid will need to rely on more than individual talent to overcome Manchester City in its Champions League semifinal second leg, manager Carlo Ancelotti said as his side aim for a record-extending 15th European Cup title.

Madrid has won five Champions League trophies in the last decade, three with Zinedine Zidane and two with Ancelotti, including last season when they beat City in the semis with a 6-5 aggregate win.

The tie is level at 1-1 from the first leg in Spain where Real took the lead through a stunning Vinicius Jr strike but was pegged back by City’s Kevin De Bruyne in the second half.

Ancelotti, who has won the Champions League a record four times as a coach at AC Milan and Real, warned his players not to be complacent against their opponents at the Etihad on Wednesday.

“Quality alone is not enough to face games like this, you need to have other things,” Ancelotti told a news conference on Tuesday.

“It’s not easy to explain (Real’s recipe for success), but I think the Champions League is special for Real Madrid because of the history. It’s the first five European Cups Real won and how that history still lives today.”

The Italian expected a close game like the draw at the Bernabeu last week.

“Tomorrow won’t be that different from the first leg,” Ancelotti added.

“We want to improve a few things from last week. Man City have the best team in Europe at the moment and it will be exciting.

“But when we value a team, it’s everyone, not just one player. We don’t just think about Erling Haaland... What about Kevin De Bruyne? What about Ilkay Gundogan? What about Riyad Mahrez? It is difficult.

“What we are clear about is that if they have to score, let it be early. That way we have more time to react.”

