UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League: Eintracht stages 2-1 comeback win over Sporting to qualify

Eintracht Frankfurt staged a second-half comeback, scoring twice in 10 minutes to beat host Sporting 2-1 on Tuesday and qualify for the Champions League last 16 for the first time.

Reuters
02 November, 2022 03:41 IST
02 November, 2022 03:41 IST
Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani, right, celebrates with Daichi Kamada, left, after scoring his side’s second goal.

Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani, right, celebrates with Daichi Kamada, left, after scoring his side’s second goal. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Armando Franca

Eintracht Frankfurt staged a second-half comeback, scoring twice in 10 minutes to beat host Sporting 2-1 on Tuesday and qualify for the Champions League last 16 for the first time.

Eintracht Frankfurt staged a second-half comeback, scoring twice in 10 minutes to beat host Sporting 2-1 on Tuesday and qualify for the Champions League last 16 for the first time, knocking the Portuguese out of the competition.

Sporting needed only a point to advance, and it took the lead when winger Arthur Gomes volleyed in at the far post after a looping cross was headed on in the 39th minute.

Eintracht, last season’s Europa League champion, hardly got a look-in during the first half but came out fighting after the break, needing a win to secure a top-two finish.

A handball by Sporting captain Sebastian Coates in the 62nd gave Frankfurt a penalty, and Daichi Kamada drew them level with a well-taken spot kick.

France international Randal Kolo Muani then powered into the box and drilled home the winner in the 72nd to complete their comeback and secure second place behind Tottenham Hotspur.

Read more stories on UEFA Champions League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League Final preview: Team news, players to watch out for

Champions League semifinal leg 2: Real Madrid v Manchester City preview; star players; injury update

Slide shows

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City: 2021 Champions League final in pictures

UCL: Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar to headline group stage

Barcelona's four years of Champions League misery

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us