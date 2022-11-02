UEFA Champions League

Manchester City vs Sevilla, Champions League live streaming: When and Where to watch, predicted XI, team news

Pep Guardiola’s side will finish first in the group ahead of Borussia Dortmund, due to a better head-to-head record against the German team.

Team Sportstar
02 November, 2022 08:44 IST
Manchester City’s English midfielder Jack Grealish (L) and Manchester City’s English midfielder Phil Foden (R) attend a team training session on the eve of their UEFA Champions League group G football match against Sevilla.

Manchester City’s English midfielder Jack Grealish (L) and Manchester City’s English midfielder Phil Foden (R) attend a team training session on the eve of their UEFA Champions League group G football match against Sevilla. | Photo Credit: LINDSEY PARNABY

Manchester City, having already qualified for the Champions League knockouts, will host Sevilla on Thursday in a dead rubber.

This could mean significant changes for City from the side that defeated Leicester. Rotation players like Julian Alvarez, Cole Palmer, and Stefan Ortega might get a rare start here.

Sevilla, meanwhile, will exit the Champions League and enter Europa League. Jorge Sampaoli’s team is also in trouble in La Liga; it is currently tied on points with two teams in the relegation zone, a significant drop from its fourth-place finish from the previous campaign.

Predicted XI
Manchester City: Ortega; Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Gomez; Bernardo, Rodri, Gundogan; Foden, Alvarez, Grealish
Sevilla: Dmitrovic; Navas, Gudelj, Marcao, Acuna; Rakitic, Jordan; Januzaj, Isco, Gomez; Mir

When and where will Manchester City vs Sevilla be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City vs Sevilla will be played at Etihad Arena in Manchester. The match is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 am IST, on November 3.

When and where to watch Manchester City vs Sevilla?

All matches of the UEFA Champions League can be watched live on the Sony Ten Network, on Sony TEN 3 SD and HD.

Where can I live stream Manchester City vs Sevilla?

The UCL match between Manchester City vs Sevilla will be live streamed on Sony LIV and Jio TV.

