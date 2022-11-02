Manchester City, having already qualified for the Champions League knockouts, will host Sevilla on Thursday in a dead rubber.

Pep Guardiola’s side will finish first in the group ahead of Borussia Dortmund, due to a better head-to-head record against the German team.

This could mean significant changes for City from the side that defeated Leicester. Rotation players like Julian Alvarez, Cole Palmer, and Stefan Ortega might get a rare start here.

Sevilla, meanwhile, will exit the Champions League and enter Europa League. Jorge Sampaoli’s team is also in trouble in La Liga; it is currently tied on points with two teams in the relegation zone, a significant drop from its fourth-place finish from the previous campaign.

Predicted XI Manchester City: Ortega; Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Gomez; Bernardo, Rodri, Gundogan; Foden, Alvarez, Grealish Sevilla: Dmitrovic; Navas, Gudelj, Marcao, Acuna; Rakitic, Jordan; Januzaj, Isco, Gomez; Mir

When and where will Manchester City vs Sevilla be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City vs Sevilla will be played at Etihad Arena in Manchester. The match is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 am IST, on November 3.

When and where to watch Manchester City vs Sevilla?

All matches of the UEFA Champions League can be watched live on the Sony Ten Network, on Sony TEN 3 SD and HD.

Where can I live stream Manchester City vs Sevilla?

The UCL match between Manchester City vs Sevilla will be live streamed on Sony LIV and Jio TV.