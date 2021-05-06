Chelsea outclasses Real Madrid to reach Champions League final

Goals by Timo Werner and Mason Mount helped Chelsea progress through to a Champions League final showdown with Manchester City as it claimed a 2-0 win over Real Madrid for a 3-1 aggregate triumph at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Werner, who has endured a stuttering first season at Chelsea, put the side in control after nodding in one of the easiest goals of his career in the 28th minute after fellow German Kai Havertz had struck the bar.

AS IT HAPPENED

Real, which had come through each of its last three Champions League semifinal ties, had been second best for much last week's first leg which ended 1-1.

Even with talisman Sergio Ramos back after missing the home leg it was outplayed by Thomas Tuchel's side again as the German coach continued his stunning impact in west London.

Chelsea should have killed the game as it created, and wasted, a sackload of chances in a dazzling second-half display. But Mount's close-range finish in the 86th minute meant the party could start in earnest.