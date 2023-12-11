UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Group F: UCL Round of 16 qualification scenarios explained

When Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle United, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund were grouped in the Champions League group stage draw, it was clear that Group F would be the ‘Group of Death.’

And Group F has lived up to its billing till now.

Ahead of the final round of group-stage fixtures, Borussia Dortmund is the only team, which has booked a place in the Round of 16, which means PSG, AC Milan, and Newcastle have all to play for.

Group F table as it stands

Pos Team GP GD Points 1 Borussia Dortmund (Q) 5 3 10 2 Paris Saint-Germain 5 1 7 3 Newcastle United 5 0 5 4 AC Milan 5 -4 5

What are the qualification scenarios for PSG, Newcastle United and AC Milan

PSG is the most likely team to qualify as Group F runner-up. It has its fate in its own hands, and if the French champion wins its away game against Dortmund, it will join the Germans in the knockouts as group-topper.

For Newcastle United, it would need to beat AC Milan at home to have a chance of qualification. It can also qualify for the last 16 if PSG is unable to beat Dortmund.

AC Milan’s chance to qualify looks the bleakest as it would not only need to beat Newcastle in an away match but also need PSG to lose.