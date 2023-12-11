  • higher number of points in the group matches played between the teams
  • superior goal difference among the teams in contention in the group stage
  • higher number of goals scored among the teams in contention in the group stage
  • if after the first three criteria are applied, teams still have an equal ranking, the criteria are reapplied to the matches involving the remaining teams in question. In case the tie continues, the following criteria will be apllied.
  • superior goal difference across all group stage matches
  • higher number of away goals in all group stage matches
  • higher number of wins in all group stage matches
  • higher number of away wins in all group stage matches
  • lower disciplinary points based on yellow and red cards received by players and team officials in all group matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, two yellow cards in one game = 3 points)
  • higher club coefficient