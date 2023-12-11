The current format of the UEFA Champions League splits teams from across the continent into eight groups out of which the top two teams automatically qualify to the Round of 16.

The third placed team in the group drops down to the knockout rounds of the UEFA Europa League. If two or more teams in a group end on the same points after their quota of six matches, UEFA has a system of tie-breakers to separate the teams in case of such a scenario.

How does UEFA’s tie-breaker system work?

If two or more clubs end up on the same number of points at the end of the group stage, the following tie-breaker will be applied in the same order.