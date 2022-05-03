Villarreal vs Liverpool LIVE Champions League: Jota starts for the Reds; Dia, Moreno lead Yellow Submarine attack

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 semifinal clash between Liverpool vs Villarreal being played at the 'Estadio de la Cerámica' in Villarreal, Spain.

This is Aneesh Dey bringing you the pre-match buildup minute-by-minute updates of this clash.

12:02 pm- Less than half an hour to kick-off!

Villarreal CF fans show their support outside the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League Semi Final Leg Two match between Villarreal and Liverpool at Estadio de la Ceramica - GETTY IMAGES

11:47 pm- Players to look out for!

Sadio Mane, Liverpool: The Senegal International has changed his position from a winger to a striker and has got his name in the scoresheet in the first leg against Villarreal as well.

Mane scored his 14th Champions League goal against Emery's side, equalling Didier Drogba's record as the African with most such goals in the competition's history. The Senegalese will look to surpass the Ivorian when he takes to the pitch for the return leg.

Arnaut Danjuma, Villarreal: The Dutchman has scored six times in the Champions League this season and has assisted a further two and remains one of the most dangerous counter attacking players in the tournament. He has scored 16 goals in 33 appearances this season.

11:32 pm- Form guide of both the team!

Villarreal's last five matches:

1-2 Loss vs Deportivo Alaves (La Liga)

0-2 Loss vs Liverpool (Champions League semifinals)

2-0 Win vs Valencia (La Liga)

2-1 Win vs Getafe (La Liga)

1-1 Draw vs Bayern Munich (Champions League quarterfinals)

Liverpool's last five matches:

1-0 Win vs Newcastle United (Premier League)

2-0 Win vs Villarreal (Champions League semifinals)

2-0 Win vs Everton (Premier League)

4-0 Win vs Manchester United (Premier League)

3-2 Win vs Manchester City (FA Cup semifinal)

11:10 pm- Starting lineups are out!

Villarreal XI: Rulli(GK), Albiol, Torres, Parejo, Capoue, Moreno, Foyth, Estupinan, Dia, Lo Celso, Coquelin.

Coach: Unai Emery

Liverpool XI: Alisson(GK), Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Keita, Thiago, Jota, Salah, Mane.

Coach: Jurgen Klopp

11:00 pm- Head-to-head record!

Liverpool and Villarreal have come up against each other once before in the Europa League 2015-16 semifinal, wherein the Reds had come out victorious 3-1 on aggregate.

MATCH PREVIEW

Villarreal aims to rekindle the spirit that saw off Juventus and Bayern Munich when it bids to overturn a 2-0 deficit in its Champions League semi-final second leg against Liverpool on Tuesday.

A 2-1 LaLiga loss to lowly Alaves was not ideal preparation and coach Unai Emery knows how hard it will be to beat Liverpool, which has only lost three matches this season in all competitions and none by more than two goals.

"We will need a perfect game to achieve what no other team in Europe accomplished against Liverpool this season," Emery told a news conference on Monday.

"Overturning a two-goal deficit is already complicated against any rivals and much more when your opponent is a team that is almost flawless. We benefit that away goals are not worth double any more so it gives us more freedom to attack," he added.

"Homefield advantage there was key and I hope it work the same for us here. We need to be impeccable on defence, better than in Anfield. And we need to find our game, something that we have not achieved in the first leg."

After eliminating former champion Juventus in the last 16 and Bayern in the quarter-finals, the former Paris St Germain and Arsenal manager believes his team is capable of delivering another shock. "I want my players and the fans to face the challenge with pride," Emery said.

READ: Villarreal vs Liverpool: All you need to know about Champions League second semifinal Leg 2

"Football is about feelings, and we feel a great connection to our fan base, being from a small industrial town. I truly believe we have what it takes to present Liverpool something they didn’t experience this season so far."

Defender Pau Torres, born a few miles from Villarreal’s training facility, echoed his coach's upbeat mood.

"There is no ideal script to a game like this. We need one goal to get us back at the fight and that’s what we need to look for," Torres said.

"It doesn't matter how it is achieved. We need a goal at any time and the tie will be open again. That’s our mantra."

Via Reuters

