Chelsea beats Crystal Palace 2-0 to enter third FA Cup Final in a row

Chelsea entered its third FA Cup final in a row as it beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Wembley on Sunday.

The match began with Chelsea starting with three men at the back and suffered an injury blow when Kovacic was forced off the field with Ruben Loftus-Cheek replacing him in the 25th minute. This change became the difference as he stepped up to score in the second half as Chelsea finally broke a deadlock.

Crystal Palace had come close to score in the first half, with Cheikhou Kouyate's shot saved by Edouard Mendy. In spite of constant counter attacking attempts by Patrick Viera's side since, it could not find a way through the yellow wall of Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel's side doubled its lead 11 minutes later as Timo Werner and Mason Mount paired up at the edge of the penalty box, with the Englishman finishing in style past Jack Butland.

Chelsea came close to make it 3-0, breaking on the counter with Werner passing for Romelu Lukaku, whose kick hit the bar and the shot on the follow-up by Hakim Ziyech was defended by Palace.

This was the 10th successive victory for Chelsea against Crystal Palace and Tuchel kept his unbeaten record in a semifinal, in all competitions, intact.

It will face Liverpool in the final on May 14.