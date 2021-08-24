Football Football Chelsea defender Zappacosta makes permanent switch to Atalanta The 29-year-old spent the last two seasons on loan from Chelsea, in Serie A with AS Roma and Genoa. Reuters 24 August, 2021 21:53 IST File Photo: Zappacosta joined Chelsea in 2017 and had won the FA Cup and Europa League, making 35 appearances in his debut season. - Action Images via Reuters Reuters 24 August, 2021 21:53 IST Italian right back Davide Zappacosta has made a permanent switch from Chelsea to Atalanta, the two clubs said on Tuesday, with Italian media reporting the Serie A side paid a transfer fee of 10 million euros ($12 million).Zappacosta, who joined Chelsea in 2017 for about 26 million euros, won the FA Cup and Europa League but found playing time hard to come by despite making 35 appearances in his debut season.ALSO READ | Mikel Arteta eyes League Cup win for troubled ArsenalThe 29-year-old, who has 13 caps for Italy, spent the last two seasons on loan in Serie A with AS Roma and Genoa, respectively."The Italian defender heads back to the club where he first played Serie A football, ending his four-year Chelsea career," the Premier League club said in a statement.Atalanta beat Torino in the opening game of the season over the weekend and hosts Bologna on Sunday. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :