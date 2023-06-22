MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chelsea owners agree to become shareholders of French club Strasbourg

The agreement will see BlueCo invest in Strasbourg’s first teams and academy while Marc Keller will remain the club’s president having been at the helm since 2012 when the club was at risk of being liquidated.

Published : Jun 22, 2023 23:38 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Behdad Eghbali, Co-Owner of Chelsea, walks with Todd Boehly, Chairman of Chelsea.
Behdad Eghbali, Co-Owner of Chelsea, walks with Todd Boehly, Chairman of Chelsea. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Behdad Eghbali, Co-Owner of Chelsea, walks with Todd Boehly, Chairman of Chelsea. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The consortium BlueCo which purchased Chelsea last year has reached an agreement to become shareholders of French club Racing Strasbourg, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The agreement will see BlueCo invest in Strasbourg’s first teams and academy while Marc Keller will remain the club’s president having been at the helm since 2012 when the club was at risk of being liquidated.

READ MORE | Inspirational Alex Morgan leads the line for USWNT in FIFA Women’s World Cup title defence

Strasbourg has since moved up from the third tier to Ligue 1 where they have played for the last six seasons and also won the French League Cup in 2019. They finished 15th in Ligue 1 last season.

“This is an important day for Racing (Club de Strasbourg). It’s something my shareholder friends and I have been thinking about for the past two years,” Keller said in a statement.

“We’ve built a club that’s healthy at every level and well managed. Although there was no financial urgency, we were aware that we had reached the ceiling of our model.

“If we wanted to continue driving Racing forward and projecting it into a new dimension, we necessarily needed to be accompanied by a solid structure capable of supporting our development and our ambition.”

Details of the stake were not disclosed but The Guardian reported the consortium will have close to a 100% ownership having paid 75 million euros ($82.13 million).

READ MORE | Suarez retirement rumors cause concern at Brazil’s Gremio

Chelsea was taken over last year by an investment group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital after Roman Abramovich was forced to sell the Premier League club.

“BlueCo plans to make an active contribution to the development of the model implemented by Marc Keller,” it said.

“First, financially, by providing capital that will enable investment in the men’s and women’s first teams, the academy and across the club.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Todd Boehly /

Chelsea /

Strasbourg

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea owners agree to become shareholders of French club Strasbourg
    Reuters
  2. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 1 Live Score: AUS 288/6- Gardner, Sutherland rebuild; Perry falls for 99
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sinner wins all-Italian duel to reach Halle last-eight
    Reuters
  4. Duleep Trophy 2023: Full squads, schedule, dates, venues, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  5. Suarez struggling with knee problem, says Gremio president
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Chelsea owners agree to become shareholders of French club Strasbourg
    Reuters
  2. Suarez struggling with knee problem, says Gremio president
    Reuters
  3. Lebanon coach Iilic: Too early to think about reaching the SAFF Championship final
    Aneesh Dey
  4. SAFF Championship 2023: Lebanon opens campaign with 2-0 win against Bangladesh
    Aneesh Dey
  5. U-17 Asian Cup: India up against mighty Japan in do-or-die battle
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea owners agree to become shareholders of French club Strasbourg
    Reuters
  2. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 1 Live Score: AUS 288/6- Gardner, Sutherland rebuild; Perry falls for 99
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sinner wins all-Italian duel to reach Halle last-eight
    Reuters
  4. Duleep Trophy 2023: Full squads, schedule, dates, venues, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  5. Suarez struggling with knee problem, says Gremio president
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment