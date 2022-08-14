Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

45’

Chelsea is still in control of the ball. Jorginho finds space down the left and he loops in a ball to the back post for Loftus-Cheek. But the English midfielder couldn’t get a touch. Brilliant ball from Jorginho.

42’

Havertz presses and pleads his way into winning a corner kick. But it is Spurs who breaks away with the ball. James was forced to pull down Son, who was flashing into dangerous territory. James given a yellow card.

39’

Mount drives into the box. His shot though is off the mark. Chelsea has a chance to pull further ahead here. Loftus-Cheek has a chance to shoot, but he takes a tad too long and Spurs clear. Jorginho is at the centre of everything for Chelsea. He is the axis upon which Tuchel’s team rotates.

36’

Mount draws another foul. This time from Bentacur. Loftus-Cheek slides in to cut off a through ball meant for Sessegnon.

33’

Mount fouled by Kulsevski. Chelsea wins a free kick in an attacking position. Cucurella’s delivery is headed away. Spurs take their time with the ball and attempts to string a few passes together.

30’

Game restarts. Koulibaly snuffs out a Spurs counter press. The ball moves upfield and Sterling tries to shoot. Blocked by Hojberg.

26’

Spurs getting frustrated by the minute. Chelsea pressurises Son to concede another corner. Koulibaly almost connects to an acrobatic volley. The Blues are maximising its advantage in the set pieces. And now we have the Drinks Break.

23’

Spurs clearly shocked by that goal. Koulibaly timed that to perfection. Chelsea continues to dominate the possession.

19’

Cucurella with the corner. He whips it and Koulibaly unleashes a volley shot and it rifles in. GOAALLL. The new signings have linked up brilliantly. 1-0 for Chelsea

18’

Cucurella has shown no signs of being overawed despite this being his first start for Chelsea. Koulibally gets to take a shot with his left foot. But it flies wide. Next is Havertz, who is teed up by a Sterling backheel. Lloris sticks out a foot and saves it. First corner for Chelsea.

15’

Chelsea has been firing in crosses from both wings. Cucurella and James are its major driving forces down the flanks. But Spurs defenders have dealt with them adeptly so far.

12’

Romero seems to have injured himself after he tackles Cucurella. He springs up soon enough. Jorginho is forced to slide in to prevent Spurs from breaking. The Blues are beginning to control possession better.

9’

Kante steals a ball in the midfield. Chelsea drives down the right and a cross skims close to Lloris. No runners from Chelsea making a move. Chelsea gaining a foothold in this game.

6’

Spurs has dominated the early runnings. But no shots on target for it so far. Kane brings Reece James down to prevent a counter attack. Lucky not to be booked.

3’

Tuchel has brought Loftus-Cheek in with the intention of strengthening the midfield. Son had a chance to pull a shot on a counterattack. But the South Korean’s first touch wasn’t the best. But Spurs wins the first freekick of the game, but Son puts a lot of weight on that one. Flies over the crossbar.

Antonio Conte has retained the same starting 11, while Thomas Tuchel has made two changes. Cesar Azpilicutea makes way for Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Marc Cucurella replaces Chilwell. This means a change in the formation for the Blues, as Tuchel looks to counter Conte’s tactics.

Starting 11 SPURS - Lloris | Romero, Davies, Dier | Sessegnon, Royal, Hojberg, Bentacur | Son, Kulusevski, Kane CHELSEA - Mendy | Koulibaly, Silva, James, Cucurella | Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Kante, | Mount, Havertz, Sterling

PREVIEW

Chelsea’s Premier League campaign gets its first big challenge as it sets up to host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Thomas Tuchel’s men will have to deal with a resurgent Tottenham Hotspur side which began its season in rampaging fashion with a 4-1 win over Southampton last week.

Chelsea, meanwhile, eked out a slender 1-0 win over Everton, courtesy of a Jorginho penalty. Edouard Mendy pulled in a splendid shift in between the stick to help his side to a clean sheet and a win.

Spurs manager, Antonio Conte, would have a point to prove to his former employees, after having been at the receiving end of three defeats against the Blues last season.

With both sides expected to go in with a similar formation (three at the back), expect a cagey affair that might be defined by a moment of genius from the attackers of either side.

When Chelsea face Spurs, it never disappoints 🤩 #CHETOT pic.twitter.com/zjQNmbhDSJ — Premier League (@premierleague) August 14, 2022