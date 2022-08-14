Premier League: Conte, Tuchel shown red card after Chelsea-Spurs derby

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel were shown a red card after a post-match clash with the match ending in a 2-2 draw.

Tuchel and Conte were both booked initially after getting involved in a coming together in Chelsea’s match against Spurs at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Chelsea was leading 1-0 in the match courtesy of Kalidou Koulibaly’s goal in the 19th minute but Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg equalised in the 68th minute.

The whole debate started after Kai Havertz felt that he was fouled by Spurs’ Rodrigo Bentancur approximately 90 seconds before the goal and his sentiment was echoed by the whole Chelsea bench including Tuchel who was furious that the foul was not given.

Conte, on the other hand, had gotten too close while celebrating the goal and there was a coming together between the two managers which ignited a fracas at the touchline.

Hojbjerg’s goal stood but both managers were booked in the process.

Spurs’ joy was short-lived as Reece James put Chelsea ahead again in the 77th minute following a wonderful attacking move by Chelsea. The goal was celebrated by a vibrant Tuchel celebration as he ran down the touchline.

All signs pointed toward a Chelsea win but Harry Kane broke Chelsea hearts after equalising with a brilliant header from a Spurs corner, late in the 96th minute.

Both managers went to shake hands and there were words exchanged. A grapple ensued and both benches got involved in order to stop the fight. Anthony Taylor went straight to the managers and showed the red card to both of them.