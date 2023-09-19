MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC signs Serbian defender Lazar Cirkovic

Cirkovic last turned out for Hungarian club Budapest Honved FC where he made 17 appearances in the Hungarian First Division in the 2022-23 season.

Published : Sep 19, 2023 12:45 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Lazar Cirkovic during a training session with Chennaiyin FC.
Lazar Cirkovic during a training session with Chennaiyin FC. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Lazar Cirkovic during a training session with Chennaiyin FC. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC on Tuesday announced the signing of Serbian defender Lazar Cirkovic ahead of the 2023-24 season.

“We’re delighted to bring Laz out to the club. We’ve chased him. For a whole he’s had a lot of interest from clubs because he plays at such a high level with great pedigree. And he’s a tremendous addition. He’s played at the highest level and he’ll be able to impart that knowledge and that quality,” said Chennaiyin head coach Owen Coyle.

READ MORE | India vs China, Asian Games LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch

Cirkovic last turned out for Hungarian club Budapest Honved FC where he made 17 appearances in the Hungarian First Division in the 2022-23 season. He has played most of his senior football in the Serbian First Division, making 146 appearances for FK Rad, FK Partizan Belgrade and Kisvarda FC.

He has also played for Swiss side, FC Luzern and Israeli side, Maccabi Netanya.

“I’m very excited for the Indian challenge. I can’t wait to get onto the pitch and fight for my new colours, teammates and fans. See you soon, Chennai,” said Cirkovic after joining the ISL side.

The 31-year-old has won the Serbian First Division and Serbian Cup twice with FK Partizan Belgrade from 2014-2017, that included a double in the 16-17 season.

Lazar also has made eight appearances in the UEFA Europa League against popular European sides such as Tottenham Hotspur. He has also made six appearances in the UEFA Champions League Qualifiers.

Cirkovic has represented the Serbian National Football Team at the U-21, U-19 and U-18 levels.

Chennaiyin is currently preparing for the ISL 2023-24 season with the side to kickstart its campaign against Odisha FC in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Chennaiyin FC /

Owen Coyle /

Indian Super League /

ISL 2023-24

