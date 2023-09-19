MagazineBuy Print

India vs China, Asian Games 2023 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Indian football in Hangzhou

India will open its campaign against China in the opening match of the Asian Games 2023 at Hangzhou, China.

Published : Sep 19, 2023 08:54 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Sunil Chhetri will be up against China in the Asian Games.
India’s Sunil Chhetri will be up against China in the Asian Games. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Sunil Chhetri will be up against China in the Asian Games. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

MATCH PREVIEW

The Asian Games participation is deemed important in the country’s preparation for the Asian Cup’s main round, where India is looking to progress beyond the group league stage for the first time in decades.

The green light from the Sports Ministry did not really open up the gates for the return of the Indian men to Asian Games football. The brief spell of bonhomie, following the Central Government’s “consent”, was soon replaced by a period of chaos as the clubs refused to release the players selected in the squad for the Asiad.

With the Indian Super League, the country’s top football division, coinciding with the Asian Games schedule, the clubs cited the FIFA regulations (which do not make it mandatory for clubs to release players for tournaments – like Asian Games – falling outside the international window) in holding back their players.

This forced the national federation to bring in many changes and announce a fresh squad accommodating the players released by their clubs. The club versus country debate added a new chapter to this long-standing controversy and the AIFF was criticised by the clubs for improper planning.

Read full preview here

When and where to watch?
All Indian football matches, men and women, will be live telecast in the Sony Ten Network and can be live streamed on Sony LIV.

