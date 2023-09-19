India vs China, Asian Games 2023 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Indian football in Hangzhou

MATCH PREVIEW

The Asian Games participation is deemed important in the country’s preparation for the Asian Cup’s main round, where India is looking to progress beyond the group league stage for the first time in decades.

The green light from the Sports Ministry did not really open up the gates for the return of the Indian men to Asian Games football. The brief spell of bonhomie, following the Central Government’s “consent”, was soon replaced by a period of chaos as the clubs refused to release the players selected in the squad for the Asiad.

AIFF makes more changes to India football team for #AsianGames2023!



Sandesh Jhingan is back in the side, while Chinglensana Singh is the other senior player in the 21-man group.



Details🔗 https://t.co/wKF1xJVGvlpic.twitter.com/1w7hdqmb25 — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) September 15, 2023

With the Indian Super League, the country’s top football division, coinciding with the Asian Games schedule, the clubs cited the FIFA regulations (which do not make it mandatory for clubs to release players for tournaments – like Asian Games – falling outside the international window) in holding back their players.

This forced the national federation to bring in many changes and announce a fresh squad accommodating the players released by their clubs. The club versus country debate added a new chapter to this long-standing controversy and the AIFF was criticised by the clubs for improper planning.

