Lazio's Immobile ruled out of Nations League finals with injury

Lazio and Italy striker Ciro Immobile has been ruled out of next week’s UEFA Nations League finals after picking up a thigh injury, the Serie A club said on Saturday.

The 31-year-old limped off the pitch during Thursday’s Europa League win over Lokomotiv Moscow, and a note on Lazio’s website said he sustained a muscular injury in his right thigh.

"He will be monitored in the next few days to determine when he can return," the note said.

Immobile will miss Sunday’s Serie A trip to Bologna, as well as Italy’s Nations League double-header, with Sky Italia reporting that the injury will keep him out for seven to 10 days.

The striker scored twice during the Azzurri’s run to Euro 2020 glory this summer, but manager Roberto Mancini will be forced into a change in attack for Wednesday's Nations League semi-final against Spain in Milan.