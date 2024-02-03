MagazineBuy Print

Departing Klopp says Liverpool don’t need extra motivation to win Premier League

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said his players are already giving 100% and do not need to take any further motivation from his looming departure to win the Premier League this season.

Published : Feb 03, 2024 15:12 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE: Since moving to Merseyside from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund in 2015, Klopp has won the Champions League, Premier League, Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and Super Cup, as well as the Community Shield with Liverpool.
FILE: Since moving to Merseyside from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund in 2015, Klopp has won the Champions League, Premier League, Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and Super Cup, as well as the Community Shield with Liverpool. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE: Since moving to Merseyside from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund in 2015, Klopp has won the Champions League, Premier League, Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and Super Cup, as well as the Community Shield with Liverpool. | Photo Credit: AP

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said his players are already giving 100% and do not need to take any further motivation from his looming departure to win the Premier League this season.

Last month, the 56-year-old German announced his decision to step down as Liverpool manager at the end of the current campaign after a trophy-laden eight-and-a-half-years at Anfield, citing dwindling energy levels.

His side is currently leading the Premier League table after playing 22 matches while having booked a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup, the final of the League Cup and the last 16 of the Europa League.

But Klopp said nothing has changed.

“If I wouldn’t have announced what I announced a week ago, what would be different?” Klopp told reporters. “The only little difference is that now they say: ‘For Juergen’. That’s the only thing.

ALSO READ | Arsenal optimistic entering latest matchup with Liverpool

“Of course, I want to win the league. Do I know if we have a chance, really? Because it looks like we can be around it, but there are so many games between now and then ... I just cannot think about it. I am not a dreamer.”

Since moving to Merseyside from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund in 2015, Klopp has won the Champions League, Premier League, Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and Super Cup, as well as the Community Shield with Liverpool.

“If (my departure) can generate a few extra per cent it would be good, but I’m not sure that’s needed because we are already at 100%, and that is fine,” Klopp said.

Liverpool next takes a trip to north London to face title-rivals Arsenal on Sunday.

Liverpool /

Jurgen Klopp

