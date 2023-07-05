Gold Cup roundup: Guatemala wins Group D; Canada to face US

Guatemala stormed back from down a pair of one-goal deficits to defeat Guadeloupe 3-2 and take first place in Group D at the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Tuesday night in Harrison, N.J.

Guatemala (2-0-1, 7 points) got two goals from Rubio Rubin, a Real Salt Lake forward, including a running strike from the center of the box that tied the match 2-2 in the 70th minute.

Five minutes later, Carlos Mejia stepped in front of a Guadeloupe clearance attempt and fired an 18-yard, left-footed shot to the near corner of the net that went in off goalkeeper Davy Rouyard’s hand.

The result, combined with Canada’s 4-2 win over Cuba, means underdog Guadeloupe (1-1-1, 4 points) will not reach the knockout stage after opening the tournament with a draw and a win.

Andreaw Gravillon opened the scoring for Guadeloupe and Ange-Freddy Plumain converted a penalty kick in the 63rd minute that made it 2-1.

Guatemala goalie Nicholas Hagen saved a penalty kick by Guadeloupe’s Matthias Phaeton in the 88th minute. Had Phaeton scored and Guadeloupe held on for a drew, Guadeloupe would have advanced and Guatemala would have been knocked out.

Guadeloupe ended the game with 10 men after Steve Solvet received a second yellow card in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time.

Canada 4, Cuba 2

Canada scored early and often in its final match of the group stage to take down Cuba in Houston, finishing second in Group D.

As a result, Canada (1-0-2, 5 points) draws Group A winner United States in the quarterfinals. The neighboring countries will meet on Sunday in Cincinnati, as will Group D champion Guatemala and Group A runner-up Jamaica.

Junior Hoilett scored on a penalty kick in the 21st minute, and Jonathan Osorio doubled the Canadians’ advantage five minutes later. Jayden Nelson and Liam Millar put the game out of reach with goals early in the second half.

Luis Paradela converted a penalty kick during first-half stoppage time for Cuba (0-3-0, 0 points), and Maikel Reyes added a penalty-kick goal in the 89th minute with the match well out of reach. Cuban goalkeepers Sandy Sanchez and Nelson Johnston combined to make five saves.

Costa Rica 6, Martinique 4

Joel Campbell converted a penalty kick and also had two assists as Costa Rica crushed Martinique in Harrison, N.J., to book a spot in the Gold Cup quarterfinals.

Costa Rica (1-1-1, 4 points) took a loss and then played a scoreless draw before coming to life in the Group C finale. The Ticos wound up second in the group on the goal-difference tiebreaker, with Costa Rica at plus-1 and Martinique (1-2-0, 3 points) at minus-2.

Costa Rica will oppose Mexico on Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

Kendall Waston, Juan Pablo Vargas, Anthony Contreras and Diego Campos scored for Costa Rica. Martinique’s Patrick Burner scored two goals but also was credited with an own goal, and Brighton Labeau and Jonathan Mexique also found the net.

El Salvador 2, Panama 2

Mayer Gil scored the tying goal for El Salvador in the first minute of second-half stoppage time, but his team still was eliminated with a draw against Panama in Houston.

Panama (2-0-1, 7 points), which had already clinched advancement out of Group C after two games, topped the group and will oppose Qatar in a quarterfinal match on Saturday at Arlington, Texas. El Salvador (0-1-2, 2 points) wound up last in Group C.

Gil slipped past a defender to tap in a cross from the center of the 6-yard box.

Ismael Diaz had given Panama the lead in the 71st minute. Cesar Blackman passed from the right side to an unmarked Diaz, who slotted home a right-footed shot from the penalty spot.

El Salvador’s Brayan Gil opened the scoring in the fourth minute on a breakaway tally before Fidel Escobar tied the game in the 26th with a flicked header.