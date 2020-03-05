Football Football Controversial Guimaraes fine not for Marega racist abuse: Portuguese FA The FPF denied that a fine of just over 700 euros handed to Vitoria Guimaraes was for racist chants the club’s fans directed at Porto player Moussa Marega. PTI 05 March, 2020 12:23 IST Porto forward Moussa Marega was racially abused by Vitoria Guimaraes fans during his club's 2-1 victory last month. - Getty Images PTI 05 March, 2020 12:23 IST The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) denied on Wednesday that a fine of just over 700 euros handed to Vitoria Guimaraes was for racist chants the club’s fans directed at Porto player Moussa Marega.News of the small fine sparked outrage on social media, with Marega commenting sarcastically “Oh no, that’s a lot! Can I pay it for them Portuguese league?” on Instagram.“It should be clarified that the fine given by the disciplinary committee ... was not for racist abuse,” the FPF said in a statement, reacting to media reports to the contrary.READ | Gullit criticises Porto players' behaviour during Marega's racist abuse incident The committee’s report on the match said that the 714 euro ($794.83) fine was for non-racist insults shouted by Guimaraes fans at Mali forward Marega, who walked off the field in disgust after being subjected to a torrent of monkey chants after scoring the winner in last month’s 2-1 victory over his former club.The FPF statement added that the racist chants from that match are subject to another investigation by the country’s football league which could see much heavier sanctions visited on Guimaraes.In the 71st minute of the match, Marega signalled to the bench he was leaving the pitch in protest even though teammates, Porto coach Sergio Conceicao and Vitoria players tried to get him to stay on the pitch.Marega took to social media to show his disgust at the treatment reserved for him by his former fans, branding them “idiots”. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos