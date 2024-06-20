Copa America 2024, Group D Preview: High-flying Colombia looks to topple stuttering Brazil

It is not often that Brazil enters a multi-nation men’s football tournament not as a favourite.

But, following an uncharacteristic start to its World Cup 2026 qualification campaign – Brazil is currently sixth in the South American qualifiers – the weight of expectations on the Canaries has dropped to a surprising low.

Add to that the injury to talismanic forward Neymar and Brazil enters Copa America 2024, clearly as the second favourite to world champion and eternal rival Argentina.

Brazil's Endrick, right, celebrates with Rodrygo after scoring his side's second goal during a friendly match between Spain and Brazil.

But the easing of pressure could do wonders for Brazil’s young squad spearheaded by the Real Madrid triumvirate of Vinicius Jr., Endrick and Rodrygo. Manager Dorival Junior also has the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Raphinha to call upon as attacking resources,

Brazil displayed glimpses of a re-energised approach during its wins against England and Mexico and a high-scoring draw against Spain, with wunderkind Endrick scoring in all three. But the old issues resurfaced again in a dull draw against the USA.

In midfield, Dorival is expected to align a Premier League trio from the foursome of Lucas Paqueta, Douglas Luiz, Joao Gomes and Bruno Guimaraes.

In defence, ahead of the ever-reliable Alisson in goal, Arsenal’s in-form centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes will likely be paired with the experienced Marquinhos. Brazil though will be stretched in the wing-back department, with Girona’s Yan Couto looking the likeliest option in right back.

Brazil’s biggest challenger in Group D will be the high-flying Colombia, which hasn’t tasted defeat in international football in over two years.

Los Cafeteros’ unbeaten spell also includes a first-ever win against Brazil in the World Cup qualifiers in November last year.

Luis Diaz #7 of Colombia raises his fist after scoring against Bolivia during the first half of their international friendly.

Colombia, whose only Copa title came in 2001, will rely on the attacking prowess of Liverpool forward Luis Diaz, whose brace powered the side’s historic win against Brazil.

For Paraguay, which last tasted Copa success in 1979, the biggest challenge heading into the tournament will be its ineffectiveness in front of the goal.

The Albirrojas have scored just twice in their last 10 games.

Paraguay’s toothlessness in attack could mean a retreat to its ultra-defensive approach, which it deployed to great success in the 2011 edition, where it reached the final by drawing all its games (Paraguay won both its knockout games via penalties).

Also in the fray will be Costa Rica, which will be hoping to continue its rich tradition of punching way above its weight in the big-ticket events.

Costa Rica will take heart from its performance in a battling, goalless draw against Uruguay earlier this month, which was followed up with two convincing wins in the World Cup qualifiers.