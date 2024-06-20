MagazineBuy Print

Which teams have won CONMEBOL Copa America the most number of times?

Copa America, the oldest active international football tournament, has seen the best teams of North and South America battle for the trophy for over a 100 years.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 20:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Argentina has won the Copa America 15 times in its hitsory.
File Photo: Argentina has won the Copa America 15 times in its hitsory. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: Argentina has won the Copa America 15 times in its hitsory. | Photo Credit: AP

The 48th edition of the CONMEBOL Copa America will be hosted by the United States of America, with the tournament starting on June 20.

The final of Copa America 2024 will happen on July 14, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Which teams have won the Copa America most number of times?

Both Argentina and Uruguay have been the most successful teams in Copa America and won it 15 teams each.

Argentina won its first title since 1993 and its last win was over Brazil in the 2021 final. Uruguay’s most recent Copa America title came in 2011 after beating Paraguay in the final.

Most Copa America trophies
Argentina - 15
Uruguay - 15
Brazil - 9
Chile - 2
Paraguay - 2
Peru 2
Bolivia - 1
Colombia - 1

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
