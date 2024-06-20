Which teams have won CONMEBOL Copa America the most number of times?

The 48th edition of the CONMEBOL Copa America will be hosted by the United States of America, with the tournament starting on June 20.

The final of Copa America 2024 will happen on July 14, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Which teams have won the Copa America most number of times?

Both Argentina and Uruguay have been the most successful teams in Copa America and won it 15 teams each.

Argentina won its first title since 1993 and its last win was over Brazil in the 2021 final. Uruguay’s most recent Copa America title came in 2011 after beating Paraguay in the final.