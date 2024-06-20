MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Serbia FA threatens to quit tournament if UEFA does not punish Croats, Albanians over chants

The animosity between Croatian and Albanian fans toward the Serbs, and vice versa, dates to the 1990s wars in the Balkans.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 19:28 IST , BELGRADE - 2 MINS READ

AP
Derogatory chants were allegedly heard targeted at Serbia by Croatian and Albanian fans during their match at the ongoing Euros.
Derogatory chants were allegedly heard targeted at Serbia by Croatian and Albanian fans during their match at the ongoing Euros.
Derogatory chants were allegedly heard targeted at Serbia by Croatian and Albanian fans during their match at the ongoing Euros. | Photo Credit: AP

Serbia FA officials threatened to quit the ongoing European Championship after they were offended by fan chants reportedly heard during the Albania-Croatia match.

The game on Wednesday ended 2-2 in Hamburg. Serbia started its second group match against Slovenia on Thursday afternoon in Munich.

“What happened is scandalous and we will ask UEFA for sanctions, even at the cost of not continuing the competition,” Serbia Football Association general secretary Jovan Surbatovic said.

“We will request UEFA to punish the federations of both teams. We don’t want to participate in that, but if UEFA doesn’t punish them, we will think about how to proceed,” Surbatovic added.

READ | UEFA fines Albania, Serbia $10,700 each for nationalist fan banners

UEFA is yet to react.

The animosity between Croatian and Albanian fans toward the Serbs, and vice versa, dates to the 1990s wars in the Balkans.

Serbian fans are notorious for their chants against the Croats and Albanians as well as racist shouts and vocal support of convicted war criminals responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands during the bloody breakup of the former Yugoslavia.

UEFA fined the Albanian and Serbian federations 10,000 euros (10,700 USD) each after their first group matches for fans displaying banners with nationalist maps.

Each federation is responsible for the conduct of its fans, and UEFA charged Serbia and Albania with “transmitting provocative messages not fit for a sports event.”

Albania fans displayed a banner with a map of their country extending its borders into the territory of neighboring countries. It was shown on Saturday during the 2-1 loss against Italy in Dortmund.

A Serbia fans banner included the territory of Kosovo, a former Serbian province that declared independence in 2008, and a slogan, “No Surrender,” in the 1-0 loss against England in Gelsenkirchen.

UEFA has also launched an investigation into claims of monkey chants aimed at England players during the clash.

