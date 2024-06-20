What is the prize money of Copa America 2024?

The 47th edition of the Copa America is set to be hosted by USA from June 21 to July 15.

The oldest continental tournament involving national teams will provide monetary rewards to the winner apart from the glittering trophy. The runners-up and participants will also get prize money.

This summer’s Copa America is set to distribute a record $72 million in participation fees and prize money to the tournament’s teams, with the winner reportedly getting $16m.

Every participating team will receive a $2 million participation fee just for taking part, with the remaining $40 million being classified as prize money.

The prize money portion is more than double the $23 million awarded in 2021, when winners Argentina received $10 million.

Also, the money will be distributed in the correct ratio amongst the best teams in order of their performance.

How much prize money will the Copa America 2024 winner get?

The winning team is expected to get a sum of $16 Million for winning the Copa America. They are also awarded the Gold Cup

However, the exact accuracy of this figure is unknown since the CONMEBOL and Concacaf, the respective confederations of South America and of North and Central America and the Caribbean are yet to disclose the figure.

How much prize money will the Copa America 2024 runner-up get?

According to reports the loosing finalists of the the Copa America 2024 will receive $7m.

How does the distribution system work?

Here are the prize money Copa America distribution and breakdown in the knockout stage: