Copa America 2024: Which countries will in Copa for the first time?

Canada will make its Copa America debut in the 2024 edition held in the United States of America.

The Copa America, which began in 1916, is a tournament to determine the best time in the South American continent. But over the years, the CONMEBOL federation has invited teams from CONCACAF, AFC and OFC regions.

In the CONCACAF Copa America qualifiers, Canada lost to Jamaica over two legs in the quarterfinals to earn a direct berth, but eventually booked its ticket after a 2-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago in the playoffs.

Jesse March is the head coach of the 49th-ranked team in the world. Bayern Munich winger Alphonso Davies is the star player of the side.

Canada returned to the World Cup in Qatar for the first time in 36 years where it exited the tournament in the group stages.

Canada will be part of Group A alongside defending champion Argentina, Chile and Peru. The tournament begins on June 20.