Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Argentina vs Canada semifinal match?

Argentina and Canada face each other in the first Copa America 2024 semifinal on Tuesday at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Chilean referee Piero Maza will officiate this clash. He officiates in the Chilean Primera División. He has been a FIFA referee since 2018.

Maza began officiating in the Chilean Primera División during the 2014–15 season and refereed his first match on July 27, 2014, between Cobresal and Palestino.

Maza has officiated at several international tournaments during his career - the 2017 South American U-15 Championship in Argentina, the 2019 South American U-20 Championship in his home country and the 2019 Copa América in Brazil, where he served as a fourth official and assistant VAR.

On May 30, 2022, Maza was appointed as a referee for his first senior international match - the 2022 Finalissima between UEFA Euro 2020 winners Italy and 2021 Copa América winners Argentina.

Maza has already refereed two matches at the Copa America 2024, which were Uruguay’s opening Group C clash against Panama, and Paraguay’s Group D match against Brazil.