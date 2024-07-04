MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Argentina vs Ecuador quarterfinal match?

The match will be officiated by Uruguayan Andres Matonte, who also refereed Argentina’s Group A clash against Chile.

Published : Jul 04, 2024 16:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Matonte also officiated Argentina’s Group A clash against Chile.
Matonte also officiated Argentina’s Group A clash against Chile. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Matonte also officiated Argentina’s Group A clash against Chile. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Defending champion Argentina will clash against Ecuador in the first quarterfinal of Copa America 2024 at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Thursday (Friday in IST).

The match will be officiated by Uruguayan professional referee Andres Matonte, who was chosen as one of the referees for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Matonte, a physical education teacher by profession, started his career as a referee in 2008m making his debut in the Uruguayan Primera División in the match between Fénix and River Plate (0-0) in 2017.

He has been a FIFA referee since 2019 and was part of the referee list for the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup, where he officiated the match between United Arab Emirates and Qatar, and 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification (CONMEBOL).

Matonte also officiated Argentina’s Group A clash against Chile.

Complete list of match officials
Referee: Andres Matonte (Uruguay)
Assistant Referee: Nicolas Taran (Uruguay) and Martin Soppi (Uruguay)
Fourth Official: Gustavo Tejera (Uruguay)
Fifth Official: Pablo Llarena (Uruguay)
Video Assistant Referee: Leodan González (Uruguay)
Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Richard Trinidad (Uruguay)

