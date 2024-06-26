Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Venezuela vs Mexico Group B match?

Venezuela will play its second Group B clash at the 2024 Copa America when it clashes with Mexico at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Thursday in IST).
Brazilian referee Raphael Claus will officiate the match.
An official FIFA referee since 2015, Claus was included in the 2022 World Cup list.
Apart from that, he has refereed in several international competitions, such as the 2021 Copa América and the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
Complete list of match officials
