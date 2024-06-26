MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Venezuela vs Mexico Group B match?

Brazilian referee Raphael Claus will officiate the match. An official FIFA referee since 2015, Claus was included in the 2022 World Cup list.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 19:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE - Referee Raphael Claus (Extreme right) shows a yellow card.
FILE - Referee Raphael Claus (Extreme right) shows a yellow card. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE - Referee Raphael Claus (Extreme right) shows a yellow card. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Venezuela will play its second Group B clash at the 2024 Copa America when it clashes with Mexico at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Thursday in IST).

Brazilian referee Raphael Claus will officiate the match.

An official FIFA referee since 2015, Claus was included in the 2022 World Cup list.

Apart from that, he has refereed in several international competitions, such as the 2021 Copa América and the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Complete list of match officials
Referee: Raphael Claus (Brazil)
Assistant Referees: Danilo Manis (Brazil) and Rodrigo Correa (Brazil)
Fourth Official: Wilton Sampaio (Brazil)
Fifth Official: Bruno Pires (Brazil)
Video Assistant Referee: Pablo Goncalves (Brazil)
Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Eduardo Britos (Brazil)

Related Topics

Copa America 2024 /

Venezuela /

Mexico

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Rashid has been captain of the tournament, says former Afghanistan skipper Asghar
    PTI
  2. Slovakia vs Romania, Euro 2024 Live streaming info: When, where to watch Group E finale?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Barnabas Varga back in Hungary two days after surgery on facial fractures
    AP
  4. Ollie Robinson registers record for second-most expensive over in First-Class cricket, concedes 43 runs in English County match
    PTI
  5. We still haven’t played our best game yet: SA coach Rob Walter
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Venezuela vs Mexico Group B match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Venezuela vs Mexico, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of VEN v MEX Group B match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Barnabas Varga back in Hungary two days after surgery on facial fractures
    AP
  4. Venezuela vs Mexico, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of VEN v MEX Group B clash
    Team Sportstar
  5. Venezuela vs Mexico LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When and where to watch Group B match, Preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Rashid has been captain of the tournament, says former Afghanistan skipper Asghar
    PTI
  2. Slovakia vs Romania, Euro 2024 Live streaming info: When, where to watch Group E finale?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Barnabas Varga back in Hungary two days after surgery on facial fractures
    AP
  4. Ollie Robinson registers record for second-most expensive over in First-Class cricket, concedes 43 runs in English County match
    PTI
  5. We still haven’t played our best game yet: SA coach Rob Walter
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment