MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Venezuela vs Mexico LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When and where to watch Group B match, Preview

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Copa America 2024 Group B match between Venezuela and Mexico.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 18:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mexico’s Gerardo Arteaga celebrates scoring his side’s opening goal against Jamaica during a Copa America Group B match in Houston, Saturday, June 22, 2024.
Mexico’s Gerardo Arteaga celebrates scoring his side’s opening goal against Jamaica during a Copa America Group B match in Houston, Saturday, June 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Mexico’s Gerardo Arteaga celebrates scoring his side’s opening goal against Jamaica during a Copa America Group B match in Houston, Saturday, June 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

PREVIEW

Venezuela will play its second Group B clash at the 2024 Copa America when it clashes with Mexico at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Thursday in IST).

The Venezuela side will take heart from the fact that it notched a thrilling comeback win, beating Ecuador 2-1, ending a five-match winless run for Fernando Batista’s side.

Venezuela is also unbeaten in six consecutive meetings against CONCACAF sides, conceding only one goal, which came in a 2-2 draw with Panama in November 2022).

Mexico had a tense encounter but ultimately emerged winner in its opening Copa America 2024 match against Jamaica, which extended its unbeaten run in the group portion of this tournament to four.

Against Venezuela, the Mexicans can have consecutive clean sheets for the first time in the group stage of this tournament since 2001.

When and where will the Venezuela vs Mexico Copa America 2024 Group B match kick off?
The Venezuela vs Mexico Copa America 2024 Group B match will kick off on Thursday, June 27 (6:30 AM IST) at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, United States of America.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Venezuela vs Mexico Copa America 2024 Group B match in India?
There is no official confirmation about which Network Venezuela vs Mexico Copa America 2024 Group B match will be live telecasted in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.
Where to live stream theVenezuela vs Mexico Copa America 2024 Group B match in India?
There is no official confirmation about on which platform the Venezuela vs Mexico Copa America 2024 Group B match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Venezuela vs Mexico Copa America 2024 Group B match in USA?
In the USA, the match will be telecasted across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2).

Related Topics

Venezuela /

Mexico /

Copa America 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ollie Robinson registers record for second-most expensive over in First-Class cricket, concedes 43 runs in English County match
    Team Sportstar
  2. 30 days left for Paris Olympics: List of Indian athletes who have qualified so far
    Team Sportstar
  3. NRAI begins process to hire coaches, experts for next Olympic cycle
    PTI
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Only guy who put us in semifinals was Brian Lara and we proved him right, says Rashid
    PTI
  5. Indian Sports Wrap, June 26: Probables announced for SAFF U-17 Men’s Championship camp
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Venezuela vs Mexico LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When and where to watch Group B match, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ecuador vs Jamaica, Copa America 2024: All time complete head-to-head record ahead of ECU v JAM Group B clash
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ecuador vs Jamaica, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of ECU v JAM Group B match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for Ecuador vs Jamaica Group B clash?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Mexico’s Alvarez to miss remaining games with hamstring injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ollie Robinson registers record for second-most expensive over in First-Class cricket, concedes 43 runs in English County match
    Team Sportstar
  2. 30 days left for Paris Olympics: List of Indian athletes who have qualified so far
    Team Sportstar
  3. NRAI begins process to hire coaches, experts for next Olympic cycle
    PTI
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Only guy who put us in semifinals was Brian Lara and we proved him right, says Rashid
    PTI
  5. Indian Sports Wrap, June 26: Probables announced for SAFF U-17 Men’s Championship camp
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment