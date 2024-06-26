MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Venezuela vs Mexico, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of VEN v MEX Group B match

Mexico will be missing its captain Edson Alvarez after he suffered an injury in the last match.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 19:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Edson Alvarez of Mexico reacts after suffering an injury as teammates check on him during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group B match between Mexico and Jamaica at NRG Stadium on June 22, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
Edson Alvarez of Mexico reacts after suffering an injury as teammates check on him during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group B match between Mexico and Jamaica at NRG Stadium on June 22, 2024 in Houston, Texas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Edson Alvarez of Mexico reacts after suffering an injury as teammates check on him during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group B match between Mexico and Jamaica at NRG Stadium on June 22, 2024 in Houston, Texas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Venezuela will play its second Group B clash at the 2024 Copa America when it clashes with Mexico at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Thursday in IST).

With both teams starting their campaign with a win, it is unlikely there will be major changes by either coach. However, Mexico will be missing its captain Edson Alvarez after he suffered an injury in the last match.

Ahead of the clash, Sportstar looks at the predicted XI of Venezuela and Mexico for their Copa America Group B clash.

Venezuela vs Mexico predicted XI

Venezuela predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Romo (GK); Gonzalez, Ferraresi, Osorio, Navarro; Martinez, Herrera; Savarino, Casseres, Soteldo; Rondon

Mexico predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gonzalez (GK); Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Arteaga; Romo, Chavez; Vega, Pineda, Quinones; Gimenez

Related Topics

Venezuela /

Mexico

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Barnabas Varga back in Hungary two days after surgery on facial fractures
    AP
  2. Ollie Robinson registers record for second-most expensive over in First-Class cricket, concedes 43 runs in English County match
    PTI
  3. We still haven’t played our best game yet: SA coach Rob Walter
    PTI
  4. IND vs ENG Semifinal, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain threat looms in Guyana as Rohit Sharma & Co. eye revenge
    Ashwin Achal
  5. AFG vs SA, T20 World Cup Semifinal Reserve Day rules explained: What happens if Afghanistan vs South Africa is affected by rain?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Venezuela vs Mexico, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of VEN v MEX Group B match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Barnabas Varga back in Hungary two days after surgery on facial fractures
    AP
  3. Venezuela vs Mexico, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of VEN v MEX Group B clash
    Team Sportstar
  4. Venezuela vs Mexico LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When and where to watch Group B match, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ecuador vs Jamaica, Copa America 2024: All time complete head-to-head record ahead of ECU v JAM Group B clash
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Barnabas Varga back in Hungary two days after surgery on facial fractures
    AP
  2. Ollie Robinson registers record for second-most expensive over in First-Class cricket, concedes 43 runs in English County match
    PTI
  3. We still haven’t played our best game yet: SA coach Rob Walter
    PTI
  4. IND vs ENG Semifinal, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain threat looms in Guyana as Rohit Sharma & Co. eye revenge
    Ashwin Achal
  5. AFG vs SA, T20 World Cup Semifinal Reserve Day rules explained: What happens if Afghanistan vs South Africa is affected by rain?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment