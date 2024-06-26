Venezuela vs Mexico, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of VEN v MEX Group B match

Venezuela will play its second Group B clash at the 2024 Copa America when it clashes with Mexico at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Thursday in IST).

With both teams starting their campaign with a win, it is unlikely there will be major changes by either coach. However, Mexico will be missing its captain Edson Alvarez after he suffered an injury in the last match.

Ahead of the clash, Sportstar looks at the predicted XI of Venezuela and Mexico for their Copa America Group B clash.

Venezuela vs Mexico predicted XI

Venezuela predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Romo (GK); Gonzalez, Ferraresi, Osorio, Navarro; Martinez, Herrera; Savarino, Casseres, Soteldo; Rondon

Mexico predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gonzalez (GK); Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Arteaga; Romo, Chavez; Vega, Pineda, Quinones; Gimenez