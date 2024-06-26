Venezuela vs Mexico, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of VEN v MEX Group B clash

Venezuela will play its second Group B clash at the 2024 Copa America when it clashes with Mexico at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Thursday in IST).
When it comes to head-to-head record, Mexico clearly has the superior win record between the sides. with 14 wins.
Following is the complete head-to-head record between the sides..
Venezuela vs head-to-head record
Matches: 20
Venezuela: 2
Mexico: 14
Draws: 4
Last five meetings
Latest on Sportstar
- Ollie Robinson registers record for second-most expensive over in First-Class cricket, concedes 43 runs in English County match
- We still haven’t played our best game yet: SA coach Rob Walter
- IND vs ENG Semifinal, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain threat looms in Guyana as Rohit Sharma & Co. eye revenge
- AFG vs SA, T20 World Cup Semifinal Reserve Day rules explained: What happens if Afghanistan vs South Africa is affected by rain?
- 30 days left for Paris Olympics: List of Indian athletes who have qualified so far
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE