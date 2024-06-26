Venezuela vs Mexico, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of VEN v MEX Group B clash

Venezuela will play its second Group B clash at the 2024 Copa America when it clashes with Mexico at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Thursday in IST).

When it comes to head-to-head record, Mexico clearly has the superior win record between the sides. with 14 wins.

Following is the complete head-to-head record between the sides..

Venezuela vs head-to-head record

Matches: 20

Venezuela: 2

Mexico: 14

Draws: 4