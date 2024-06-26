MagazineBuy Print

Venezuela vs Mexico, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of VEN v MEX Group B clash

When it comes to head-to-head record, Mexico clearly has the superior win record between the sides. with 14 wins.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 18:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Venezuela’s Eduard Bello celebrates scoring his side’s 2nd goal against Ecuador during a Copa America Group B match Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Santa Clara, California.
Venezuela’s Eduard Bello celebrates scoring his side’s 2nd goal against Ecuador during a Copa America Group B match Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Santa Clara, California. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Venezuela's Eduard Bello celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal against Ecuador during a Copa America Group B match Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Santa Clara, California.

Venezuela will play its second Group B clash at the 2024 Copa America when it clashes with Mexico at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Thursday in IST).

Following is the complete head-to-head record between the sides..

Venezuela vs head-to-head record

Matches: 20

Venezuela: 2

Mexico: 14

Draws: 4

Last five meetings
June 5, 2019: Mexico 3-1 Venezuela (International Friendly)
June 13, 2016: Venezuela 1-1 Mexico (Copa America)
January 25, 2012: Mexico 3-1 Venezuela (International Friendly)
March 29, 2011: Mexico 1-1 Venezuela (International Friendly)
October 12, 2010: Mexico 2-2 Venezuela (International Friendly)

