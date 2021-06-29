Copa America Bolivia vs Argentina LIVE: Messi becomes Argentina's most-capped player, Aguero starts for La Albiceleste

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Group A Copa America match between Bolivia and Argentina being played at the Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba.

3' Bolivia goalkeeper Lampe makes two stunning saves to deny Argentina early on! He does really well to keep out Aguero's attempt first and then recovers well to block Correa's shot seconds later.

1' KICK OFF! Argentina begins proceedings and will attack from left to right. The second Group A game between Uruguay and Paraguay has also begun at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

5:27am: The teams are out in the middle. Argentina in is iconic blue and white stripes, while Bolivia don their green jerseys.

5:20am: Today's result will not affect the standings in Group A much as Argentina leads the group with seven points, followed by Paraguay (6), Chile (5) and Uruguay (4). Bolivia is last with zero points and is already out of contention for a knockout berth.

5:15am: Record-chasing Lionel Messi doesn't want to rest at the Copa America despite Argentina already having secured its place in the quarterfinals. Argentina's captain was one of the few regular starters named on Sunday by coach Lionel Scaloni to play Bolivia in its final match in Group A.

The 34-year-old Messi is making his 148th appearance today and is now the most-capped member of the national team. Messi, who has played every minute of Argentina's matches at the tournament, is chasing his first Copa America trophy with Argentina.

5:10am: Lionel Messi's Argentina will look to continue its unbeaten run in the Copa America 2021 when it takes on Bolivia in its final Group A clash today. Here is how the two teams will line up:

Bolivia starting XI: Lampe; Saavedra, Haquin, Jusino, Fernandez; Justiniano, Chura, Vaca, Cespedes, Bejarno; Alvarez

Argentina starting XI: Armani; Acuna, Martinez, Pezella, Montiel; Palacios, Rodriguez, Gomez, Correa, Messi; Aguero

